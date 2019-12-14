Seven years ago on Saturday, Dec. 14, 20 first-graders and six of their teachers and school administrators were shot and killed by a lone gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.
Our county’s response to the mass murder and gun control debate that followed? In May 2013, contrary to the advice of County Attorney Mike Junge, the McLeod County Board voted 3-2 to declare all federal gun control laws null and void.
The three County Board members who favored the resolution made their point. They don’t like gun control. Neither do many other people — including numerous county residents who abhorred the board’s action.
Furthermore, the resolution’s adoption arrogantly asserts that McLeod County is somehow above the law. The resolution reflects more the attitudes of conspiracy-minded media commentators than the beliefs of law-abiding McLeod County residents.
It was adopted through a carefully orchestrated effort. It wasn’t on the County Board meeting agenda and only supporters knew about it beforehand. In the end, those supporters swayed three of the five commissioners.
The board’s action was a defensive posture — taken five months after the Sandy Hook massacre — to show gun control supporters that none of that “background-check nonsense” is needed here.
Now it’s time to retrieve some sense of sanity over the issue of gun violence and to correct the board’s disturbingly timed, over-the-top response. Of the three board members who approved the resolution, only one remains, and he has recently said he will retire at the end of his term.
It’s not too late to go back and undo this symbolic, unenforceable response.
The County Board has an opportunity to recognize its overreaction, rescind the resolution, and recover some of its lost honor.