What is the job of Hutchinson City Council? Last fall, Council Member Brandon Begnaud, then just a candidate, asked City Administrator Matt Jaunich that exact question.
“‘Creating policy and reviewing policy,’ was his answer,” Begnaud told us during the Leader’s 2020 election candidate forum.
That sounds about right. City ordinances, fire codes, traffic regulations, all of these and more are part of the public policies City Council is responsible for creating and reviewing. Begnaud understood this back in October, but judging by his latest comments it seems he either has forgotten or no longer agrees with this description of the council’s job.
During an April 27 council discussion of a resolution that would have required council members to wear masks during in-person council functions, Begnaud said, “I don’t think we should be in the business of trying to change each others’ minds or enforce or require anything of anyone.”
Excuse us, but that is precisely the business of the council.
Begnaud’s contradiction leaves us with questions. What does the councilman think is the job of the council, if not to create and review policies, which residents and visitors are required to follow. And if the councilman feels it is not the council’s job to “enforce or require anything of anyone,” why did he during that same meeting vote to approve several other resolutions, including:
- An agreement that allows a downtown business to use public right-of-way for tables and chairs, but requires a minimum walkway width of four feet
- Amendments to an ordinance that require curb and gutter for parking lots, and do not allow retaining walls and landscape timbers in easement areas adjacent to stormwater facilities.
It appears he has no problem approving other requirements that are enforced by the city, so the real issue must be Begnaud’s own objection to wearing a mask.
It’s no coincidence that the mask resolution was introduced a week after complaints were filed against Begnaud and Council Member Dave Sebesta for violating city policy by not wearing masks inside Hutchinson City Center during committee meetings they attended as part of their council duties. Masks have been a contentious issue for the past year, and Begnaud and Sebesta likely have many supporters to their anti-mask stance. Regardless of the mask issue, however, our concern is the willingness of elected officials to flout city policies.
How would it look if a council member ignored city policy to raise chickens in their backyard, or refused to keep their sidewalk clear of snow during winter? What if the mayor opened an unlicensed food truck? The message sent in these examples would be the same sent by Begnaud and Sebesta: If you don’t like city policies, don’t follow them.
Their actions were also disrespectful to the city staff workers who wrote the policy, as well as those who are responsible for enforcing it in city facilities.
We think this was irresponsible behavior, especially by men who typically show compassion and better judgement. Regardless of how they feel about masks, they should remember that they are leaders whose actions are a model for others, and we don’t believe they want to encourage residents to defy city policies or those of private businesses. It's this type of insolent attitude that has directly resulted in attacks on local merchants and a Hutchinson police officer.
The governor last week announced that he would begin repealing COVID restrictions and will end the mask mandate no later than July 1. That means the city policy requiring masks inside facilities will likely come to an end at the same time, as will the policies of many businesses, although some may choose to continue requiring masks.
In the weeks remaining, we hope Begnaud and Sebesta reconsider their decision and respectfully follow the the policies of all facilities they enter, whether they are acting as elected officials or as residents and customers. And if they do not want to wear masks while attending city functions, they should use a digital method instead. As council members they have the authority to create and review policy, but they don’t have the privilege to choose which policies to follow.