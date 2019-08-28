Can you believe the start of a new school year is already upon us?
It feels like last week I was attending the first commencement ceremony in Whalen Gymnasium, and beginning next week a new class of seniors will begin their final year of high school.
The start of a new school year is an exciting time, even for those who aren’t going to school or have school-age children. It’s a time of optimism when our young people head back to class, or are going to class for the first time, to begin learning how to become the next generation of leaders in our communities.
The start of school also means the start of more students on the roads and sidewalks. While this can be a busy time, especially for parents of younger students who have to prepare their children for school while getting themselves ready for work, it is crucial to the safety of our community for motorists to slow down and be alert, especially in school zones.
On social media, the McLeod County Sheriff’s Office recently took the time to remind motorists to be on the look out for school buses, and always follow the law.
That means when a school bus has its stop sign out and lights flashing:
- vehicles traveling in both directions on a two-lane road must stop
- vehicles traveling in both directions on a multi-lane road paved all the way across must stop
- vehicles behind the bus on a divided highway must stop, while vehicles traveling in the opposite direction should proceed with caution
When in doubt of the rules, just stop. It’s better than a ticket or worse possibilities.
If you have young children walking or biking to school, there are also opportunities to join a bike train or walking school bus.
Michelle Kiefer with the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota is leading the bike train to Hutchinson Middle School Wednesday mornings Sept. 4-Oct. 30. The train starts at 7:05 a.m. from Heritage Avenue Northwest/Golf Course Road and makes seven stops along the way:
- 7:09 — Golf Course Road/School Road
- 7:11 — School Road/Eighth Avenue Northwest
- 7:13 — School Road/Rolling Oaks Lane Northwest
- 7:20 — School Road/ Lewis Avenue
- 7:22 — School Road/ Roberts Road
- 7:25 — School Road/ South Grade Road Southwest
- 7:27 — Hutchinson Middle School
Wearing a helmet is strongly encouraged, and if you have questions call Kiefer at 507-430-2280.
The walking school bus to Park Elementary School is led by Doug Hanneman, Carol Runke and Ardis Tobison on Wednesdays Sept. 4-Oct. 30, before and after school.
On mornings, the bus starts at 7:55 a.m. at Franklin Street Southwest/Linden Avenue Southwest and makes four stops along the way:
- 8:05 a.m. — Little Lambs Christian Center
- 8:10 a.m. — Third Avenue Southwest/Franklin Street Southwest
- 8:15 a.m. — Park Elementary School
After school, the walking school bus meets on the concrete picnic table and travels back along Frankling Street. Walking bus leaders chat with students, wear bright reflective vests and carry red flags to alert motorists when they arrive at intersections. Children are asked to sign in when they join the bus, and the entire route is on a sidewalk.
So when you’re driving to work next week, be on the lookout for school buses, bike trains and walking school buses starting Sept. 3. Let’s make this a fun and safe school year in Hutchinson.