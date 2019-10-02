Happy Walk and Bike to School Day!
OK, maybe you haven’t heard that today is International Walk and Bike to School Day. This annual event, which is sponsored by Minnesota Safe Routes to School, encourages students and parents to practice pedestrian and bicycle safety, strengthen community bonds and other worthwhile causes. But most of all, it’s about being outside and encouraging physical activity.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has wonderful resources for those who want to do more walking or biking to school, including an interactive map at tinyurl.com/yyy3pc2p that displays safe routes to school and work funded by MnDOT and other sources. Hutchinson and Litchfield both have multiple safe routes to school listed on the map.
And if you do decide to walk or bike to school today, you can also join Minnesota’s Walk to School Day photo contest by submitting pictures on the Minnesota Safe Routes to School Facebook page with the hashtag #mnwalks.
Of course Wednesday isn’t the only day to walk or bike to school. We should be encouraging students and adults to get outside and walk or bike to school and work every day. In Hutchinson, Park Elementary students have the option of joining a bike train or a walking school bus to and from school every Wednesday through Oct. 30. You can call the school office for more information.
Of course we can’t all walk or bike to school and work each day. Motor vehicles are a reality of the age we live in. But as we enter that time of season when the days grow shorter, the sun rises later and sets earlier, it is crucial for motorists to remember that there are still pedestrians and cyclists to be aware of. When we forget to be alert while driving, the consequences can be serious.
According to 2018 statistics from the Active Transportation Alliance, 74 percent of pedestrian fatalities happen at night. Whether you are walking, biking or driving a motor vehicle, following some basic safety steps can guard against these tragic collisions, according to the Minnesota Safety Council, which offers the following:
- Use the safest path. Pedestrians, whether walking or running, should use sidewalks or paths whenever possible, and when crossing the street use a crosswalk. If there is no sidewalk or path, then always walk or run facing traffic.
- Make sure that motorists can see you. If walking when it’s dark, carry a flashlight and wear light-colored or reflective clothing. A pedestrian wearing white can be seen from nearly four times the distance as someone in black or darker clothing. Some type of reflector is best, enabling motorists to see you from up to 500 feet away.
- Pedestrians should know what traffic control signals mean. Don’t enter a crosswalk while the “Don’t Walk” sign is flashing. Be alert to turning vehicles even if the “Walk” signal is on.
- As a driver, be aware that Minnesota law requires you to stop for crossing pedestrians at every intersection, even those without crosswalks or stop lights.
- In residential areas, drivers should be alert for children who may be playing near the street. Children often dart out from between parked cars or shrubbery.
Awareness is the key during these shorter autumn days to avoiding close encounters of the tragic kind.