No one wins a trade war.
That was evidenced Aug. 14 when global markets drastically decreased, with all three major indices showing their biggest declines of the year on fears of an impending recession.
The declines continued into the night after China vowed to retaliate for tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump.
However, the stock markets recovered quickly after China indicated it is willing to compromise.
A chance for compromise should be welcome at this point.
After China’s nod, Wall Street rallied Thursday morning, when the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained around 100 points; the S&P 500 was up by just under 0.4 percent, and the Nasdaq had posted gains of around 0.2 percent.
The quick recovery is good news, as is the idea that China would compromise. China’s Foreign Ministry said it “hopes the U.S. side will meet China halfway, and implement the consensus reached by the two leaders during their meeting in Osaka.”
Trump blamed the Federal Reserve for Wednesday’s drop in the markets, calling Fed Chairman Jerome Powell “clueless” for not easing monetary policy as central banks in other countries have done.
And yet, our president himself fired up frustrations with China earlier this month when he talked of imposing an additional 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of mainly consumer goods imported from China, starting on Sept. 1.
Then this week, he said he would delay taxing some items until Dec. 15.
Don’t get us wrong on this. We believe that tariffs and taxes work to level the playing field so American workers can compete fairly in the global marketplace. And we supported a move to put in place tariffs on foreign steel, resulting in China and other trade cheater nations stepping up their illegal steel dumping into the U.S. marketplace.
However, it’s time for serious talk between the two nations.
Clearly, Americans have felt the earlier round of tariffs put in place on China, and will likely feel the next round of tariffs, planned for Dec. 15.
Before then, we hope that China lives up to its word on compromise, and our president begins to select his words carefully and moves toward a diplomatic resolution.