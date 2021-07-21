If you haven’t been keeping up with Hutchinson City Council meetings lately, now’s a good time to tune back in to your local body of elected officials.
Since mid-June, Mayor Gary Forcier and council members have been looking for candidates to fill a vacancy on the council. The seat was made empty by the departure of Council Member Brandon Begnaud, who was elected in 2020 and seated in January. He resigned from his post last week as he and his family are moving to South Dakota.
While there will be a special election in February 2022, per state statute, it is the council’s duty to find a suitable person to fill the seat on an interim basis. The council solicited interested residents and surprisingly received 10 responses.
We think it’s great that the call to public service was answered by so many people, and those candidates deserve credit for being willing to step up when they were needed. But because of the unusually high amount of interest, the council’s job will be a bit tougher than if it only had a few candidates.
In order to get to know the candidates better and make a more informed decision, the council is hosting two nights of interviews with five candidates each of the nights. Those interviews are 4 p.m. Monday, July 26, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Hutchinson City Center. The meetings are open to the public and will be broadcast on HCVN.
The council has determined that the interviews will be 25 minutes long with each candidate and include six questions, which the candidates will receive ahead of time. The reasoning for giving candidates the questions before their interviews is because council members are always given the information about their upcoming meetings ahead of time as well. We understand this decision, but we hope the council will also consider asking follow-up questions during the interviews. With 25 minutes, there should be plenty of time for additional questions. After all, this is a job interview, and how many job interviews have you had where you knew all the questions being asked?
While members of the public won’t be voting on who fills this interim council seat, there are good reasons to pay attention to these interviews. So we encourage everyone who has a stake in the City Council’s decision to be aware of the process.
According to the city’s charter, all three remaining council members and the mayor will have a vote on who fills the vacancy. If there is a tie, however, the mayor appoints a person. That gives Mayor Forcier quite a bit of power in this situation. Unless the other three council members vote together, Forcier will essentially have his choice of who fills the vacancy. So it's important for members of the public to be attentive and hold the mayor and council members accountable for this important decision.
Residents should also pay attention to these candidate interviews for when it is their turn to vote.
The special election is scheduled for Feb. 8, 2022. Filing for the election is open July 27 through Aug. 10, and if there are more than two candidates a primary election will be Nov. 2. We don’t know for sure how many candidates in the special election there will be, but all 10 of the people seeking to fill the interim seat have indicated they are also interested in running in the special election. That means voters can learn more about the candidates ahead of a possible primary.
After a divisive 2020 election cycle, many people may not be looking forward to a special election in the coming months. But it’s important to remain active civic members of your community, and we hope you’ll join us in watching the candidate interviews next week.