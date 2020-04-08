Downton Hutchinson businesses are facing a kind of double whammy this spring and summer.
First, the coronavirus and its threat to public health has changed the way most businesses operate. And now, we have construction season — which this year will have a significant impact on business as usual.
The reconstruction of State Highway 15 through downtown will change the Main Street landscape, and it will again force our small businesses to find new ways to attract and serve customers as they make their way through what could at times seem like a melee.
There’s probably no better time to remind Hutchinson residents, and others who enjoy the variety offered by our downtown shops, that it’s important to support those businesses. In good times and in bad.
And we should be careful not to overstate the issue: The coronavirus is bad. Construction? It’s inconvenient, but if you need something — or if you just want to show your support — you will be able to find your way through the construction zone to your favorite merchants.
That’s why the Hutchinson Leader put together a two-page section to help explain the construction project and to help you navigate your way through these changing times to continued support of our small business community.
Why is it so important?
Well, they might be labeled “small business” — because of their shop size, number of people employed or annual sales — but their impact is anything but small when it comes to the economic health of the cities and towns, such as Hutchinson, in which they’re located. Study after study has proven that small businesses are the lynchpin of success in the economy.
Some numbers to consider:
- There are 28.8 million small businesses in the country. They outnumber corporations 1,162-to-1, according to the Small Business Administration.
- Small businesses employ 57 percent of the country’s workforce, according to the U.S. Small Business Association Office of Advocacy.
- Small businesses pay 44 percent of the U.S. payroll.
- The Intuit Small Business Innovation Study reported that 77 million people who make up the small business workforce in the U.S. would rank as the 17th most populous country in the world.
- Franchises are typically locally owned, employ roughly 8 million people and make up 40 percent of all American retail jobs.
- For every dollar spent at a small business, approximately 67 cents stay in the local community.
Those are big, important numbers forged by a “small” business community. And they are why we hope you make the most of this two-page pullout section and information available elsewhere, including our website at hutchinsonleader.com, where we will post regular updates on construction progress, and the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce website — explorehutchinson.com.