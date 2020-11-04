It’s November, and that means one thing — the start of the holiday season.
We hope everyone had a happy and safe Halloween this past weekend, and what a treat it was to have it fall on a Saturday this year. But with October in the rear view now, many have already started taking down their spooky decorations and replaced them with fall and, dare we say it, Christmas decor.
Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many are beginning to make their Thanksgiving and Christmas plans. As Andy Williams put it, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, when friends come to call and our hearts are glowing when loved ones are near (socially distanced, of course).
But this November isn’t just the start of the holiday season. It’s the end of the most divisive election season our country has endured in a generation. And as Nov. 3 drew closer, the attacks grew worse. Battle lines were drawn on social media, and unfortunately many of us found ourselves on opposing sides from friends and family members.
This paper went to press before the end of the day Nov. 3, so we don’t yet know the outcome of the election. In fact, we’ve been warned that it may be days or even weeks before some results are known, and we’ve been assured that this is a good thing. It means every vote is being counted.
Regardless of the results, however, we’re sorry to say it might be difficult at family tables this holiday season. According to a 2018 study published in the journal Science, following the 2016 election, Thanksgiving visits between politically split family members were cut short by as much 70 minutes due to greater polarization.
The same study found that more than 55 percent of Democrats and Republicans described “very unfavorable” feelings toward the opposing party in 2016, up from 17 to 21 percent in the mid-1990s. We have to imagine those percentages have only gone up this election year.
The authors of the study said families spending less time together during the holidays is a symptom of a broader decline in the social fabric of the country. “Some people don’t see losing dinner with relatives as a particularly large cost,” said co-author Ryne Rohla, from Washington State University.
In other words, as many as 50 percent of Americans feel that winning an election is more important than their relationships. How disheartening is that?
With elections like the ones we’ve had in recent years, we have to wonder if it would be in the country’s best interest to move Election Day to a date earlier in the year, such as February or March. That way people’s emotions have time to cool off before the holidays.
It’s sad to think that a holiday season already diminished by a pandemic may be exacerbated by divisive politics.
Elections are important. We in the media spend a lot of time making sure the public understands who the candidates are and when to vote. But there must be balance in our lives. Is your preference for Joe Biden or Donald Trump really worth more than your relationship with a beloved friend, uncle, cousin, sibling or parent?
Presidents make important decisions that guide us and our country, but they are surprisingly inconsequential to most Americans’ happiness. Connections with people is what makes life fulfilling, not who is working in the Oval Office. We hope you’ll consider that this holiday season and choose to focus on the people in your life rather than the outcome of the election. And if there are relationships that have already been damaged, it’s never too late to begin fixing them.