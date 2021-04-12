Minnesotans love talking about the weather. It’s in our DNA. On any typical day for a Minnesotan, it must come up at least three or four times in casual conversations.
I think a big reason we talk about it is so much because we in the North Country pride ourselves on being “hardy” folk who don’t mind the kind of whiplash weather that would drive a more sensible person to southern climates. We know living in Minnesota in March means that it could be 70 degrees and sunny one day and a blizzard the next. We pretend to hate it, but deep down we enjoy gloating about it and believing it makes us superior to other Americans (it does a little if you ask us).
While most of us wouldn’t bat an eyelash at the term “severe weather,” it’s still important to understand that even we rugged Minnesotans must respect Mother Nature and the danger it sometimes poses. That’s why county’s all across our state this week are recognizing Severe Weather Awareness Week April 12-16.
During the week, each day is devoted to a specific topic. Monday was alerts and warnings, and Tuesday was severe weather, lightning and hail. Wednesday is floods, Thursday is tornadoes (with statewide tornado drills scheduled at 1:45 and 6:45 p.m.) and Friday is extreme heat.
During Thursday’s drills, the county’s outdoor warning sirens and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radios will sound in a simulated tornado warning. The purpose is to give members of the public an opportunity to practice what you would do during a real warning wherever you may be, whether at schools, businesses or homes.
You can find more information about Severe Weather Awareness week by visiting the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s webpage at tinyurl.com/549bfx9d.
In case you didn’t know, the safest place to be during most severe weather is in a basement, or if you’re in a building without a basement, go to the lowest level and as close to the center of the building as possible, preferably where there are no windows.
Tornadoes and other severe weather are no joke. As reporters, we’ve interviewed numerous people in just the past few years whose homes and property were hit by tornadoes and straight-line winds. In some cases people were fortunate to have taken shelter seconds before the tornado demolished areas of their home or property. It can happen fast and with little or no warning.
McLeod County residents can sign up for CodeRED to stay updated during severe weather. This free notification system can send emergency messages directly to residents via several methods, including phone calls, text messages and emails. You can sign up at tinyurl.com/2vdh6vny.
So as we all look forward to the end of winter and the beginning of spring and summer, let’s remember that even Minnesotans must respect the power of Mother Nature. Have a severe weather plan for your family and business so we can all be safe in 2021.