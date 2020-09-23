We don’t mean to brag, but we think last week’s McLeod County commissioner candidate forum hosted by the Leader was terrifically informative for viewers and voters.
If you haven’t already had a chance to watch the forum with District 1 candidates Nathan Schmalz and Jose Luciano, and District 4 candidates Rich Pohlmeier and Daryl Luthens, we recommend you check it out by visiting tinyurl.com/yyqutz6q.
What made last week's forum a success was the participation we received from you, the readers and concerned citizens of McLeod County.
Due to COVID-19, the forum was not held in front of a live audience, but we encouraged participation from our readers by asking you to send us the questions you wanted us to ask the candidates, and you stepped up. We received more than a dozen great questions from people, and at times it was difficult for us to narrow the list down to just seven questions due to time constraints.
We want to thank everyone who submitted questions, and if we didn’t ask your specific question, we encourage you to reach out to the candidates yourselves, as they all seemed eager to speak to voters.
With the success of last week’s forum, we are as excited as ever for our second and final forum Wednesday, Oct. 7, when we’ll be talking with Hutchinson City Council candidates Brandon Begnaud, John Lofdahl, Chad Czmowski and Jared Golde, as well as mayoral candidates Gary Forcier and Morgan Baum.
As with the County Board candidate forum, we encourage all of our readers and Hutchinson residents to send us the questions they would like to hear the City Council and mayoral candidates answer during this forum.
Besides our candidate forums, the Leader is busy talking to other candidates for races at the county, city, state and U.S. levels.
Here’s a list of our other upcoming candidate coverage:
• On Sept. 30, we’ll have a Q&A segment from half of the Hutchinson School Board candidates, as well as from Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen and challenger Heather Bakke, who are both running for the Minnesota House of Representatives District 18B seat.
• On Oct. 7, we’ll publish the other half of the Hutchinson School Board candidate Q&As, and don’t forget to tune in to the Hutchinson City Council and mayoral forum that night.
• On Oct. 14, if you weren’t able to watch the City Council and mayoral candidate forum, you’ll be able to read about it in this week’s issue of the Leader.
If it seems like this is all a bit earlier than usual, that’s because it is. The Leader is making a concerted effort to talk to the candidates and inform voters early, so that those who plan to vote early or with an absentee ballot will be just as informed as those who wait to vote on Nov. 3.
It’s all part of our ongoing work to make sure the Leader’s readers are informed when they head to the polls.