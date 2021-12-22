With COVID patients continuing to flood hospitals, the Hutchinson School Board invited Dr. Brian Pollmann to speak at its meeting this past week. Pollmann, a physician at Hutchinson Health and one of the people in charge of the local health care response to the pandemic, gave a full report of the current state of COVID in our community.
Out of all the bad news he delivered to the board that day, one comment struck us as particularly disappointing. He spoke about health care worker burnout, which has been aggravated by “verbal abuse our staff are taking from members of the community.”
“The hero worship that we had at the beginning of the pandemic was something that was welcome, but it no longer exists,” Pollmann said.
Not only is the respect gone, but the treatment of Pollmann at last week’s meeting confirmed that some actually view health care workers as villains. Throughout his presentation to the board, Pollmann was heckled by those who would rather he not deliver the inconvenient truth that the pandemic is real, people are sick, and it is having terrible repercussions.
It’s not just those with COVID feeling the effects of the pandemic. Pollmann shared local stories of the impact the surge is having on hospital capacity, including one of a woman who was suffering from a minor heart attack. The woman was unable to be treated in a prompt manner, her minor heart attack became severe, and she died en route to another hospital.
When it came time for members of the School Board to ask how the district could help with this undeniable crisis, Board Member Michael Massmann was less concerned about people dying and more concerned about pleasing his political supporters. He questioned why the School Board, the leading body of Hutchinson’s largest public entity, should be concerned about the greatest public health concern facing students, staff, their families and the rest of the community.
Of course public health issues have always been of importance to school districts, as they should be. Tobacco, drug and alcohol use; sex education; mental health and suicide awareness; bullying; nutrition and vehicular safety are just a few examples of public health topics that have long been discussed in school settings. And when schools talk about these issues, they often bring in experts, such as first responders to talk about the dangers of driving distracted, or counselors to talk about addiction. So it makes perfect sense to have Pollmann, an expert in local health care, speak about a pandemic that affects us all.
But Massmann didn’t just question why overwhelmed hospitals are the concern of public schools. He went so far as to impugn the intentions of Pollmann and another local doctor on the School Board, Erin Knudtson, insinuating they may have “inappropriate” financial motives.
Pollmann, a physician in Hutchinson with two decades of experience, insisted his motivation was to improve the health of his patients and the community, but that mattered little. Massmann’s shameless political opportunism received a round of applause from the crowd that later hurled threats at the doctors such as “God is watching” and “Blood is on your hands.”
So what happens next? Hospital workers are crying out for help, while others are doing their best to drown them out. What will you do? What do you believe is right?
We want to thank Pollmann, Knudtson and all of our local health care workers for all they’ve done in these difficult circumstances. Their dedication has saved lives. They don’t do it for applause, but we encourage everyone to reach out and show your appreciation. If you’re struggling to make a clinic appointment, show some grace. And most importantly, listen to them when they ask us to wear masks, get tested when we feel sick, stay home if we are sick, and consider being vaccinated. They need our help today as much as we need them.