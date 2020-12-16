There is a saying politicians like to use when they’re running for office. It goes something like this: “If I’m elected, I’ll represent all of my constituents, not just those who vote for me.”
Here in Minnesota and across the United States, we just finished an election that by all law enforcement and judicial accounts was free and fair, despite complaints by people who have failed to demonstrate otherwise. In the weeks since Nov. 3, we’ve witnessed exactly how it looks when elected officials follow through with their promise to represent all of their constituents.
In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans who say they voted for President Donald Trump, have defended the legitimacy of their state’s election results despite President-elect Joe Biden winning. They’ve done so at great political cost to themselves, and have been targets of harassment by the president and his supporters.
We’ve also seen how it looks when politicians ignore what is best for all their constituents, and choose instead to do what's best for themselves. Unfortunately, that problem hit home this past week.
In a recent lawsuit sent to the Supreme Court of the United States, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked SCOTUS to “enjoin the use of unlawful election results” in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Wisconsin, and “remand to the Defendant States’ respective legislatures to appoint Presidential Electors.” In other words, the lawsuit aimed to throw out the votes of more than 20 million Americans and have state lawmakers choose which presidential candidate to award their state’s electors.
SCOTUS rejected the lawsuit, but not before 17 Minnesota Republican lawmakers, including our own Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen of District 18B, signed a letter of support to Paxton, asking him to include Minnesota in his lawsuit. Put plainly, Gruenhagen sought to disenfranchise his constituents and all Minnesotans who voted in 2020.
The crux of the argument given for silencing the voices of 3.2 million Minnesotans was that Secretary of State Steve Simon used the judicial process to circumvent the Legislature and make changes to election laws, such as waiving the need for a witness signature on absentee ballots.
It is one thing for Republican legislators to call out the secretary of state’s actions, but when those legislators attempt to disempower every voter in the state and take that power for themselves, without evidence of widespread voter fraud, it should trouble anyone who claims to sanctify elections.
This was a desperate and transparently partisan attack to change the results of the presidential election that Gruenhagen and his accomplices did not like. There is no other way to interpret it. And while there may be some like-minded Minnesotans willing to give up their rights to overturn the results, we think legislators would serve all their constituents best by letting the votes be counted.
Rep. Gruenhagen, we welcome your response to this editorial and an explanation for why you sought to deprive the people you represent of their constitutional right to vote. Please provide whatever evidence you have to justify this radical action.
It should be noted that our other local legislators, Sen. Scott Newman and Rep. Dean Urdahl, did not participate in this attempted electoral takeover. But because it was their constituents whom Gruenhagen sought to disenfranchise, perhaps they would also like to respond, if for no other reason than to assure us that the will of Minnesota voters will not be bypassed with overt power grabs.