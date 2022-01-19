It might be difficult for some to believe, but the 2022 election season is underway. Candidates are announcing their intentions to run and supporters are planning campaigns. Statewide caucuses are less than a month away, and in Hutchinson we even have a special City Council election Feb. 8.
With that, we thought it a good time to remind candidates, supporters, readers and everyone else of Crow River Media's policy on election-related letters. We thought the sooner we got out the word, the better.
Quite simply, our rules during election season are that, in general, all election-related letters are to be paid.
We made this change a few years ago. Though it was a growing trend in the newspaper industry to charge for endorsement letters, the change was made at Crow River Media in answer to what we have witnessed as a trend developing over several election cycles.
Letters of a political nature are an important part of any newspaper’s content. We appreciate the diverse thoughts and opinions of our readers, and we believe other readers do, too. Reader letters contribute to a vibrant community discussion, which we believe to be the specialty of strong community newspapers like the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
But as political campaigns have grown more sophisticated and, yes, more divisive, letters of endorsement have changed.
At times, the source of election-related letters is difficult to ascertain. We have had letters submitted that seem to be of the chain letter type — written by an organized campaign supporter and signed by someone else. The signer, no doubt, is a supporter of the candidate, but rather than sharing his or her original thoughts, the letters serve as a front for carefully crafted marketing efforts of a campaign “machine.”
Because these letters have become more of a marketing effort than an honest discussion of ideas, Crow River Media adopted the paid endorsement letter policy.
So, as a reminder, going forward all letters endorsing or opposing candidates, including letters from candidates, will be paid election letters.
The basics of this letters policy include:
- Letters in support of, or opposing, a candidate or particular political party, as well as letters from candidates, will be published as paid election letters. Paid election letters will cost $30 per paper for a letter up to 300 words. Letters longer than 300 words will be treated as display advertising and charged at display rates.
- Payment must be received prior to publication. If paid by someone other than the author, election law stipulates the funding source must be included.
- No more than two signers per household.
- Letters must include address and telephone number for verification purposes — only the author's name and city of residence will be printed.
- Each author may write one letter per calendar month. They cannot be libelous or defamatory.
- All paid letters also are subject to the policy for standard Letters to the Editor. The editor has final say on what counts as an endorsement letter.
- Endorsement letters and payment are due by 8 a.m. Monday for publication in the following Wednesday newspaper.
- Election letters will not be published in the ﬁnal issue preceding any election since there would be no opportunity for the opposing candidate to respond.
To submit letters, visit hutchinsonleader.com or email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com.
Questions regarding paid election letters in the Hutchinson Leader should be directed to General Manager Brent Schacherer at 320-693-3266.