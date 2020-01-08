What a year it’s been for opinions in the Hutchinson Leader. From impeachment hearings and school referendums, to climate change and chickens, there has been no shortage of interesting topics for people to read and write about on our Opinion page.
One of the common criticisms newspapers face is often regarding the opinions published on this page. When people read an opinion they disagree with, the reaction is sometimes to be mad at the newspaper for giving that idea a platform. The Leader has been accused of “dividing the country” and being biased for what it’s printed. We’ve been called propaganda and told to “stick to news.”
With all due respect, no. Not as long as the First Amendment exists.
Along with bringing readers news of their communities, one of the other sacred duties of newspapers is to provide a megaphone for individuals to be heard. We are the platform from which ordinary citizens express their concerns, their desires and their opinions about the issues that are pressing to them.
Another duty of the Opinion page is to provide thoughtful analysis and commentary that sparks meaningful conversations. Whether it’s about hot issues such as abortion and tax levies, or a simple slap on the back to high school students for staging a wonderful musical, the newspaper serves as a marketplace for ideas to be exchanged.
Today we salute the scores of letter writers who have made this page interesting to read. Approximately 132 letters and 38 “cheers” and “jeers” were published during 2019, which nearly matched 2018’s total, and it wasn’t even an election year.
Thank you Steve Hackbarth for telling us about the dire situation Silver Lake’s ambulance service faced.
Thank you Daris Remus, Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen and Phil Drietz for their lively debate about clean energy and the environment.
Thank you to Bob Bowen, Ted Beatty and Orville Moe for sharing your perspectives on gun control.
The letters, cheers and jeers submitted by these readers and many others covered a vast territory during 2019.
We thank those who shared their wisdom, values and principles. We look forward to publishing many more opinions regarding community issues during the year ahead.
January
- Steve Cook
- Paul Wright
- Dana Lietzau
- Jeremy Mount
- Tom Wirt
- Michelle Buck
- Jason Corby
- Robert Wright
- JoEllen Kimball
- Darrel A. Remily
- LuAnne and Merle Nygaard
- Lorraine Benjamin
- Eileen Kuttner
February
- Orville Moe
- Keith Tongen
- Jan Conner
- Paul Otte
- Terry Sandquist
- Candy Conniff
- Dana Williams
- Clarence Juncewski
- Mark Jacobson
- Elle Smith
- Orville Moe
- Phil Drietz
- Jim Bobier
- Lisa Buckentin
March
- Terry Sandquist
- John Grein
- Paul Sobocinski
- George Maca
- Anna Enright
- Jon Christensen
- Phil Drietz
- Stan Worm
- Elle Smith
- Jan Conner
- Donna Schwartz and Jeanne Ray
- Ralph Johnson and Team Harbarth Committee
- Sharon Wreed
- Jim Bobier
April
- Bob Bowen
- Diane Robinson
- Darcy Cole
- Orville Moe
- Jeanie Shoultz Doran
- Mary Koralewski
- Ken Martin
- Carol Johnson
- Jamie Beyer
- Robert Scheifelbein
- Gary Ballard
- Dee Koepp and Pete Stoltenow
- Ralph Johnson and the Tim Orth Foundation Committee
- Bruce Fenske
- Doris Wegner
May
- Irene Boone
- Anita Gaul
- Stephanie Chappell
- Cindy Sandberg
- Sen. Scott Newman
- Jamie Beyer
- Anna Enright
- George Maca
- John Lofdahl
- Beth Magnusson
- Ted Beatty
- Virgene Shellenbarger
- Celia Smykalski
- Joan Cotter
June
- Jason Swanson
- Glenn Gruenhagen
- Jan Conner
- Paul Tuveson
- Judy Hagen
- John Burns
- Daris Remus
- Jan Kreie
- Jayesun Sherman
- Mark Binder
- Glenn Gruenhagen
- Mary Christensen
- Sue Schantzen and West Elementary first-grade teachers
- Karen Scieszka
- Greg Huse and Catherine Libor-Huse
- Duane Arndt
July
- Anna Enright
- Daris Remus
- Orville Moe
- Glenn Gruenhagen
- Cheryl Kochie
- Phil Drietz
- Paul Lysen
- Monty Anderson
- Rosemary Arhart
- Glenn Gruenhagen
- Jan Conner
- John Burns
- Cheryl Kochie
- Jim Kirchoff
- Joyce Peterson
August
- Orville Moe
- Jason Swanson
- Phil Drietz
- Makayla Nepp
- Richard Westlund
- Ken Martin
- Norma Jensen
- Jim Bobier
- Cindy Sandberg
- Dean Urdahl
- Glenn Gruenhagen
- Lee Cox
- Kaitlin McGraw May and Marian Filk
- June Dawson
September
- James Steinbach
- Phil Drietz
- Steve Cook
- Stephanie Chappell
- Paul Wright
- Daryl Thurn
- Anna Enright
- Carol Johnson
- Sandy Juffer
- Shawn Anderson
- Mitzi Shimanski
- Steve Hackbarth
- Ginger Steppel
- Glen Clancy Kurth
- Mary Hodson, Hutchinson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism staff and board of directors
October
- Gene Putzier
- Jan Conner
- Sheila McGraw
- Jim Bobier
- Mariah Ralston Deragon
- Diane Robinson
- Keith Kamrath
- Orville Moe
- Norma Jensen
- Ricardo Arbuckle
- Carol Johnson
- Karen Scieszka
November
- Diane Robinson
- Theodore Beatty
- Phil Drietz
- Ralph Hakel
- Anna Enright
- Mark Jacobson
- Terry Hansen
- Keith Kamrath
- Orville Moe
- Matt Steinrueck
- CariAnn Squier
- Brian Tillmann
- Daniel VanOverbeke
- Jill Young
- Daniel VanOverbeke
December
- Scott Newman
- Lois Hanson
- Jan Conner
- Orville Moe
- Carol Johnson
- Norma Jensen
- Anna Enright
- Sherae Thompson
- Tiffany Barnard
- Rhoda Hubbard
- Bev Bonte
- Jo Bentz
- Van Karg
- Emily van der Hagen