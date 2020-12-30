Farewell 2020, it was nice knowing you. Or maybe not so nice.
Depending what has happened to you during the past 12 months, you may have pleasant memories of 2020, but without a doubt many of us will remember this as a year we’d like to forget. Riots, a divisive presidential election and, oh yeah, COVID-19, have all combined to make this one of the most turbulent 365 days in decades. “Distance learning” and “mask up” have become common phrases in our culture.
While there were plenty of negatives associated with 2020, one of the things we’re thankful for are the letters from our readers we’ve had the privilege of publishing.
Along with bringing readers news of their communities, one of the other sacred duties of newspapers is to provide a platform for ordinary citizens to voice their concerns, their desires and their opinions about the issues that are pressing to them.
Another duty of the Opinion page is to provide thoughtful analysis and commentary that sparks meaningful conversations. Whether it’s about issues such as politics and racial injustice, or a simple thanks to high school students who helped move the animal shelter into its new location, the newspaper serves as a marketplace for ideas to be exchanged.
Today we salute the scores of letter writers who have made this page interesting to read. Approximately 169 letters and 26 “cheers & jeers” were published during 2020, which blew away numbers from the past three years. A busy election likely had something to do with it, as there were 59 election letters published.
Thank you Jim Bobier, for getting the word out about the need for blood donations from recovered COVID-19 patients.
Thank you Keith Kamrath, Brian Tillmann, Donna Telecky and Judy Bryant, for recognizing the hard work of teachers and all school personnel during this difficult year.
Thank you Orville Moe, Mariah Ralston Deragon and Erin El Bahjaoui for leading important discussions about race, and thank you Leah Wilson for supporting such conversations in the Leader.
The letters, cheers and jeers submitted by these readers and many others covered many topics in 2020. We thank those who shared their views. While we look forward to changes for the better in 2021, one thing we hope doesn’t change is the level of community participation on our Opinion page.
JANUARY: Orville Moe, William Aegerter, Sen. Scott Newman, Karina Robeck, Dr. John Froning, Anna Enright, Jason Swanson, Marion Sechler, Kay Voigt, Mary Koralewski, Chet and Glennis Gatzmeyer, Jim Waldron, Lisa Buckentin
FEBRUARY: Lisa Buckentin, Gordy Reinke, Gary Ballard, Jan Conner, Maia Rannow, Jason Swanson, Diane Robinson, Mitzi Shimanski, Amber McClure, Amy McKay, Charlie and Doris Reiner
MARCH: David Hann, Carol Johnson, Orville Moe, Steve Cook, Ward Haugen, Jane Gislason, Brian DeVore, Jenny Yates, Joyce Olinger, Chuck and Harriet Burich, Dane Page
APRIL: Jeanette Stottrup, Mary Ann Kerkvliet, Jason Swanson, Cheryl Kochie, Glynis Vacek, Wilma Karg, Colleen Moriarty, Bernie Farnam, Jeff Distad, Elle Smith, Diane Robinson, Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, Doug Hanneman, Jerry Hjelden, Jason Swanson, Pam Ainslie, Matthew Sheets, Mary Hodson, Jan Kreie, Marcel Gemme, Mitzi Shimanski, Ralph Johnson and the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation Glencoe Event Committee, Dan VanOverbeke
MAY: Sonja Trom Eayrs, Anna Enright, Franklin Svoboda, Jim Bobier, Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, Bev Moe, John Grein, Diane Robinson, Norma Jensen, Cynthia Sandberg, Jason Swanson, Gerald Messner, Glen Clancy Kurth, Lisa Buckentin
JUNE: Mark Olsen, David Stottrup, Orville Moe, Emily Myallis, Jim Bobier, Jason Swanson, Jan Kreie, Brandon Begnaud, Jan Conner, Dave Larsen, Carol Eggersgluess, Babette Piker and the Bear Lake Sunshine Society
JULY: Paul Bremer, Corey Vatter, Shawn Schoettmer, Jerry Specht, Phil Drietz, Barb Peterson, Carole Wendt, Brandon Begnaud, Jim Bobier, Rich Pohlmeier, Mark Jacobson, Dave Sebesta
AUGUST: Orville Moe, Jim and Linda Fahey, Jason Swanson, Mariah Ralston Deragon, Clarence Juncewski, Nancy Larson, Carol Johnson, Dave Schulenberg, Mark Jacobson, Sen. Scott Newman, Meghan Laffen, Josh Laffen, Daryl Luthens, Jim Bobier, Nancy Fischer
SEPTEMBER: Tammy Rolf, Michael Massmann, Jan Conner, Steph Chappell, Alan Stage, Jerry Messner, Morgan Baum, Brian Peters, Yvonne Piker, Jim Bobier, Mark Jacobson, Ted Beatty, Jason Swanson, Phil Drietz, Diane Robinson, Carol Johnson, Anna Enright, John Grein, Brad Burch, Jane Gislason, Dan Nikolaisen, Dr. Steve Mulder, Steve Reiner, Sandy Juffer, Kevin Maijala, Orville Moe, Dana McKenzie, Cassie Padrnos, Stephen Wiblemo
OCTOBER: Douglas Brown, Jerry Messner, Randy Redman, Geri Johnson, Sarah Strommen, Mariah Ralston Deragon, Erin El Bahjaoui, John Lofdahl, Craig Bishop, El Donna Harbarth, The Rev. Kerri Meyer, Leah Wilson, Richard Trocke Jim Fahey, Linda Fahey, Karen Braaten, Dave Larsen, Jan Conner, Carol Johnson, Garrett Luthens, Scott Picha, Krista Picha, Morgan Baum, Sandy Juffer, Mitzi Shimanski, Jennie Pirnie, Jeff Nies, Paul Wright, Antonio Nerios IV, Gerald Pirnie, John Lipke, Diane Robinson, Dave Sebesta, Phil Drietz, Bev Bonte, Bev and Mike Wangerin
NOVEMBER: Mark Jacobson, Jerry Messner, Orville Moe, Jason Swanson, Liz Lat, Ellen Drahos, Karen Braaten, Keith Kamrath, Brian Tillmann, Sara Pollmann, Michael Massmann, Donna Telecky and Judy Bryant, Jan Conner, Mitzi Shimanski and the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter Board, Jeanne Ray and Hutchinson American Legion Auxiliary Unit 96, Jason Thomas, Katie Olson, Jim Olson, Janet Dolezal
DECEMBER: Jim Lyons, Patricia Henderson, Mike Phelps, Jerry Messner, Marion Fenske, Mark Jacobson, Jim Bobier, Carol Johnson, Tim Vigil, Jason Swanson, Jerry Hjelden, Gary Oberg, David Stottrup, Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen, Heidi Tague, Rhoda Hubbard and the HHS Reach team and families, Patrick Hallahan, the Public Arts Commission: Morgan Baum, Steve Cook, Jackie Fuchs, Patrick Hiltner and Kay Voight