It’s in the air, on TV and radio, and it’s plastered across newspapers. It’s election season, and whether you’re interested in politics or not, you most likely can’t escape the constant flow of campaign news and advertisements vying for your attention.
While there are national races for voters to consider this year, including for U.S. president and our representatives in Congress, it’s important to remember races at local levels as well. While people in the White House and on Capitol Hill grapple with the weighty issues of an entire nation, it’s the decisions made by our city and county representatives that have the most direct impact on our daily lives. Being informed about who is running in these local races is just as important, or perhaps even more so than the larger, national races.
We don’t know if it’s the excitement of the 2020 elections, or just the place and time that we are living in now, but we are pleased to see so much competition in local races, especially after two years ago when there was virtually none. There are even two primary races for voters to consider ahead of the Aug. 11 primary election.
In Hutchinson City Council there are contested races for all three open positions, including a City Council seat with five candidates.
Mayor Gary Forcier is facing his first challenger, Morgan Baum, since he was elected as mayor in 2014. Council Member Chad Czmowski also faces a challenge from Jared Golde for Seat 4 on the council.
In the race for City Council Seat 3, Brandon Begnaud, Mark Carrigan, Jeff Liestman, John Lofdahl and William Teetzel have all thrown their hat in the ring after incumbent Steve Cook announced he was retiring at the end of his term. A primary election Aug. 11 will narrow the field down to two challengers for the general election in November.
It’s great to see so much interest in these three positions, and voters will have much to consider ahead of the August and November polls. We believe healthy competition leads to more thoughtful governing by elected officials, and the same is true at the county level, where two of the three incumbent commissioners face challengers.
Running to represent District 1 are Anthony Kadelc of rural Silver Lake, and Nathan Schmalz and Jose Luciano, both of rural Lester Prairie. The are vying to represent the district that includes Silver Lake, Winsted, Lester Prairie and Hale Township, and which is currently represented by Ron Shimanski, who is not seeking reelection. During the Aug. 11 primary election, the list of three candidates will be cut down to two ahead of the general election.
In District 4, incumbent Rich Pohlmeier of Brownton is seeking reelection and is challenged by Daryl Luthens of rural Hutchinson. This district represents the southeast side of Hutchinson, Biscay, Brownton, Hassan Valley Township, Rich Valley Township and Sumter Township.
Even in the Soil and Water District 5 race, incumbent Mark Schnobrich of rural Hutchinson faces a challenge from William Mose of Hutchinson.
If you’re looking to learn more about the candidates ahead of the primary and general elections, the Leader will have you covered. You can read our Q&A segment with the District 1 county commissioner candidates on Page A8 of this issue of the Leader, and next week we’ll have a Q&A segment with candidates in the Hutchinson City Council Seat 3 race ahead of the Aug. 11 primary election. And as November draws closer, we’ll have coverage of the general election candidates as well.
If you are looking to get involved with local politics but missed out on filing for a city or county seat, there’s still time to consider a position on the Hutchinson School Board. Five of the board’s six seats are on the ballot this year, and the filing period is open July 28 through Aug. 11. We’re hoping to see some competitive races for these seats as well, and if you want to know more about filing you can read our brief about it on page A3.
It’s shaping up to be a big year for local elections, so make sure you’re paying attention and learning about each of the candidates, and most of all remember to vote, whether it’s in person or by mail.