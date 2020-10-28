It’s a divisive time in our country.
Politics are an ugly thing, and of course elections are a turbulent time during which emotions are running high. But with everything else our country and state have experienced in the past year — from tensions caused by COVID-19 to arguments over social justice and racial inequality — the lead up to this election has been one of the most hostile times in our memories. It’s gotten to the point that many people have legitimate fears about how some will respond to the election results, whatever they may be.
While our area is fortunate that it hasn’t seen this unrest boil over into acts of violence yet, such as the riots and kidnapping plots we’ve seen elsewhere, we’re certainly not immune to it. According to Hutchinson Police Chief Tom Gifferson, crimes of a political nature are not unusual during an election year. But even he speculated that thefts of political signs and property damage related to politics seems a bit higher than usual in 2020. And as if to drive the point home this past week, a billboard on State Highway 7 endorsing Morgan Baum for Hutchinson mayor was vandalized with graffiti that we’re sure even her opponent, incumbent mayor Gary Forcier, disapproved of.
It does no good to blame one side or the other. Both are guilty of this incivility, and neither will admit their own wrongdoing. They would simply say the name-calling and hostility is a reaction to the other side, which started it first. Our U.S. and state capitals suffer from a shortage of courtesy and bipartisanship. To borrow a phrase from the First Lady, neither side is willing to “be best.”
If we have any hope of coming out the other side of this election as “one nation … indivisible,” we need better role models in politics. Fortunately, we believe we have some of those here in Hutchinson and McLeod County.
Anyone who watched the Leader’s forums with county commissioner and city council candidates witnessed exactly what we should expect from our candidates at all levels of government. They were polite and respectful of each other. There was no name-calling and no interruptions. In fact, some candidates took the time to thank their opponents and even applaud them for work they had done to serve their communities.
While there were disagreements on policy and issues, and the candidates were forceful at times about why they felt they would make a better representative than their opponent, it was always done with civility.
As we head into the final week before this contentious election, we want to thank all of our local candidates for participating in our forums and Q&As, but most of all we want to thank them for being good role models of how people should treat each other. We think some of their supporters, especially those committing crimes or being disrespectful on social media, would do well to heed the example set by the candidates.
During our forums, one question we asked all the candidates was to describe the job of the position for which they were running. While writing good policy and being stewards of taxpayer money are all important parts of the job, another equally important duty is to demonstrate respect for members of the community with whom they disagree. In that one way, we believe all of the candidates would do well if elected.
Now get out and vote.