It seems the Hutchinson Board of Education has joined other school boards around the country succumbing to the rancor of politics.
In Minnesota and all over the nation, school boards are dealing with resignations and a lack of qualified candidates willing to take on the job. Like a scalding pot of water, politics have boiled over into everything from sports to public health, and now education, creating a toxic environment in which fewer people want to join.
During a divisive meeting back in August, members of the Hutchinson School Board split on their decision to approve a COVID-19 preparedness plan without a mask mandate. They also heard from numerous members of the community who opposed and supported such a mask mandate for students and staff. While people on both sides of the issue spoke respectfully, others did not. They were angry and combative, even at the simple request to state their name and home address, a requirement of anyone who speaks. There were even reports of a board member being harassed at her home.
To their credit, the elected officials themselves remained respectful in their discussion. But after another round of invective behavior on social media this past week, we’re left wondering how much of that behavior was sincere.
Let’s be clear: It is wrong for Board Member Michael Massmann to accuse others of deception for requesting a special meeting to discuss an ongoing concern — the COVID-19 pandemic. It is wrong to throw insults at people with whom you disagree. It is wrong to call three board members “pissed off teenagers,” especially because they are actually a doctor, a retired teacher and a certified nursing assistant.
Massmann knows his behavior is wrong. He said so a year ago following backlash by comments Pollmann made on social media, claiming people who voted for Donald Trump and Mayor Gary Forcier were aligned with voters who “believe in white supremacy.”
“We cannot let people like this have a voice in educating our children,” Massmann wrote in response to Pollmann’s comments.
After both winning election last year, Pollmann and Massmann showed professionalism by discussing their differences and agreeing to put them aside to work together. In a joint letter published in the Leader, they wrote: “Our ability to compromise and understand one another will always outweigh our ability to represent our own interests.”
The latest comments made on Facebook are a failure of this goal, but we believe it’s never too late to atone.
We must not be so suspicious of our neighbors. We must not be so unwilling to hear opposing views. We must not be so quick to use virulent language when we disagree. We must turn down the temperature in Hutchinson.
Hopefully the Hutchinson Board of Education will lead the community on this issue, and members of the public choose to follow.