It’s January, a time when our thoughts naturally drift to … climate change?
Huh? What possibly could make this dead-of-winter month such a special climatological period, particularly here in the gateway to snow-covered southwest Minnesota, where only cold, bitter cold, and extremely bitter cold persist for 31 consecutive days?
The reality is McLeod County is warming like the rest of Minnesota, and a plethora of other natural changes are accompanying that warmth.
According to the climate folks at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, January is when the most noticeable temperature change occurs. Back in the 1950s and 1960s, McLeod County’s January morning low temperatures averaged minus 2 degrees Fahrenheit. Now our January morning lows average 9 degrees — an increase of 11 degrees.
No big deal, some might say? In fact, this is a big deal. The impact on our county’s natural resources is a big concern. Our biodiversity is under attack. And because warmth is creeping northward, our croplands will become increasingly important for feeding the world as soil fertility deteriorates to our south.
In Iowa, agriculture experts are worried that climate warming is causing the rich soil found in the southern half of that state to degrade. With warming, microbes are more likely to survive the winter and eat the highly valued organic matter that is vital to Iowa’s soil health. The fear is that the Hawkeye State’s fertile soil will become more like that found in Missouri.
Temperature increase is just one part of climate change. There are also changes in precipitation and wind — as well as all the natural disasters that come with those elements, such as drought, heatwaves, fires, floods, hail and other storm damage. We’re already seeing signs in our own backyards. A few years ago, the McLeod County Soil and Water Conservation District had a meeting to explain ditch improvements to about 40 rural landowners, mainly in Hutchinson Township. The folks at that meeting offered comments like, “We need well-maintained ditches because when it rains these days, it really rains.”
They’re right. McLeod County’s annual rainfall is increasing — today it’s about 1.5 more inches per year than in the 1970s. And southeastern Minnesota is receiving 5 inches more per year. But that rain is increasingly coming in bursts, separated by longer dry periods. This irregularity is not good for growing crops.
The DNR calls the worst of these rains “mega-rain events.” It’s when six inches of rain covers more than 1,000 square miles in 24 hours or less, with at least 8 inches falling somewhere in that area. Mega-rains are occuring more frequently. Minnesota has seen 16 mega-rains since 1973, with 11 of these 16 events occurring since 2000.
The most recent mega-rain in our area occurred the evening of July 25, 2020, when repeat thunderstorms pounded the counties just south of us, producing up to 8.65 inches near Mankato, with potentially heavier rains near Fairfax and Winthrop. Motorists on State Highway 15 near Winthrop were forced to pull over onto the shoulder until the storm passed. Far worse, numerous farm fields were drowned.
Similar to rising temperatures, these downpours are taking a toll on soil. With climate change accelerating soil erosion in Upper Midwest states, the ability of soils to store water will likely continue to diminish. This is expected to lead to nutrient loss.
The biggest takeaway from climate change is that we can’t take our weather for granted. Weather patterns are becoming less predictable, and we need to adapt to extremes. For farmers, adaptations range from improved farming practices to more costly crop insurance. For cities, adaptation means better storm water management systems, and more resilient, sustainable environments such as neighborhoods and green spaces with more shrubs and trees. And across the board, humans must work to reduce carbon emissions.
It wasn’t long ago that many of us doubted climate change was occurring. This denial or disbelief is slowly disappearing. And as explanations of how greenhouse gases affect climate become better understood, talk of warming caused by “natural cycles” is also diminishing. If it weren’t for human-caused burning of fossil fuels and the increased release of methane, Earth’s so-called “natural cycles” would put us in a cooling pattern, as was commonly believed in the early 1970s. Instead, the opposite is occurring.
Our thermometers, rain gauges and wind-speed measurement instruments aren’t lying. These changes are for real.