During the last few years there has been an amazing shift in the world of mental health. People have begun to understand that the mental health issues that someone may struggle with do not define them, and that they need support and love from their family and peers.

The stigma that once hung over depression, anxiety and other mental disorders is lifting, making it easier for people to come to terms with their illnesses and seek the help they need to heal. An extremely beneficial way to combat mental illness is to attend peer support groups for mental health. Here is a list from clinical psychologist David Susman of six reasons a support group could best serve your needs:

— Mark Jacobson is a peer support specialist based in Winona.

Tags