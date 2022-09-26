The nation is having a contentious debate over whether illegal migrants coming over the Southern border should be transported further inland, and if so, where and by whom.

Should they stay in San Antonio or end up in New York City, get bussed to a rural town no one has heard of, or get flown to one the most desirable summer spots in the country?

— Rich Lowry is editor of the National Review.

(c) 2022 by King Features Syndicate Inc.

Tags