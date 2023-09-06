Reader letter

The cost of prescription drugs has been too high for too long, and it’s hurt American’s health and bank accounts. Medicines don’t work if people can’t afford them. For far too many people, high drug prices can force difficult choices like whether to ration meds or food or not pay the electric bill during a hot summer. This is true even for seniors covered by Medicare. But after years of effort, we are finally on a path to lower drug costs, starting with our seniors.

Up until last year, a provision in federal law written by the big drug companies prevented Medicare from getting better prices for seniors and taxpayers. I have always thought that was wrong and for years led the bill to fix this. Finally, in 2022, parts of my bill were signed into law. As a result, Medicare just released a list of 10 drugs that cost Medicare and taxpayers a fortune last year that will be subject to negotiated prices in the next few years. Those drugs are:

Tags