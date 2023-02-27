Child care
Getty Images

In housing and childcare, we face higher costs in Minnesota than in many other parts of the United States.

In 2019, the average Minnesota family paid over $16,000 to keep their kid at a daycare center for the whole year, the sixth highest annual cost for center-based infant care in the United States. For 4-year-olds, the average family paid over $12,000, the seventh highest.

— John Phelan is an Economist at Center of the American Experiment. You can read more of his work at AmericanExperiment.org.

