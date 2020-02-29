“Fellow Americans, a vote for me is a vote for truth, justice and the American way. A vote for me will put a chicken in every pot, a car in every garage and a message in every inbox! A vote for me will ..." blah, blah, blah.
If you’re like me — and I’ll bet you are — you’re probably getting sick of the tired, empty rhetoric of our current political candidates. You’re tired of the negative mud-slinging and impossible promises. It’s enough to make a voter want to plug his ears, close his eyes and hit the antacids hard. But don’t give up just yet, my friend, for I have good news. Today, I want to announce that I am officially entering the race to become the next president of the United States of America.
In order to earn your trust, your support, your vote and, most important, your money, I want to be as transparent as possible in this election. In order to do so, I will use this fine column to put into print a recent question and answer session I had with the press.
What is your party affiliation?
“Thank you for asking. I’m mostly German with a little Norwegian thrown in for good measure. That’s why I can be so stubborn and cool at the same time. Next question.”
Do you believe in universal health care?
“Now wait a minute! I think all Americans should have quality health care but the whole universe? I think that’s taking things a little too far! My administration will oppose universal health care. Next question.”
Do you support term limits?
"Absolutely! As an English teacher I think it is imperative we leave all terms as they are. If we start messing around and limiting terms, pretty soon the whole language will be screwed up!”
Does that mean you would support a term like ‘nepotism'?
“Now watch your mouth, young man. There are children with virgin ears around here!”
No, no, no. Nepotism means granting personal favors like giving friends and family cushy government jobs.
“Oh, yes. Of course. In that case I would definitely support a term like nepotism.”
You mean you would openly hire your friends and family for government jobs? Why would you do such a thing?
“Have you met my friends and family? They’re lazy, slow and mostly dishonest. Where could I possibly find candidates more qualified for government service than that? Next question.”
If you are elected, how will you fill your cabinet?
“Well, I suppose with the usual items. I’ll have some Scotch whiskey, a little bourbon, a box of fine wine and, of course, a few cases of cheap beer to fill in the gaps.”
Actually sir, a president’s cabinet is a group of appointed officers whose job is to advise the president whenever he needs help making important policy decisions.
“Yes, yes, of course. Frankly, I see no need to collect a group of knuckleheads to tell me what to do. If I need advice, I’ll just call on First Lady Sweetums. She already tells me what do anyway. Next question.”
Can you tell us about your foreign policy?
“Why would I have a foreign policy? This is America and Americans deserve an American policy!”
No, no, no. A foreign policy is a way to use diplomacy to solve international disputes.
“Oh, sure. I knew that and I have a fine plan to get along with other countries. In times of crisis, I will send our enemies a crate of cheese.”
A crate of cheese?
“Sure. Who do you know who doesn’t like cheese? I figure a crate or two of good cheddar should take care of just about any problem we encounter, and with a little luck, Wisconsin will quit whining too. Next question.”
How do you feel about the economy?
“I’m all for it! Next question.”
In the interest of national security, do you have any ties to China?
“Absolutely not! My ties were made right here in the USA — both of them. Next question.”
As the press begins to scrutinize your personal history more closely, will they find any skeletons in your closet?
“Oh sure, there’s a skeleton in my closet, but I think each of us stole an item or two from high school, don’t you? When I am elected, I will gladly return that skeleton to the high school science department, but with no direct knowledge of how it got there, of course. Next question."
Have you adopted a slogan for your campaign?
“Of course. This has been a top priority for my staff and after endless study and focus groups, I am proud to announce our guiding campaign slogan: ‘Striving To Uphold Personal, Independent Democracy,’ or STUPID for short. Hats will be on sale soon. Next question."
At this point, there was no, “next question.” Looking at the press with their slack-jawed mouths hanging nearly to the floor, it was clear I had cut through their toughest questions like a hot knife through butter. They were unprepared for my sharp mind and the depth of my political knowledge, the likes of which they had never heard before.
Clearly, my time has come to lead this nation. So take heart, America. Uncover your eyes, unplug your ears and put those antacids back in the medicine cabinet. My name is Mark Leitheiser and I am running for president of the United States of America. Please vote early and often and remember, a vote for me is a vote for truth, justice and the American way!