Well, here we are. Christmas carols have been sung, gifts have been opened and returned and ornaments have been packed away for another season. So here we sit, right in the middle of it all.
Looking out frosted windows we see icy streets, snow-covered fields while long, hard nights stretch into dark, frozen mornings. At times like this, it’s hard not to despair. And who could blame us? In fact, at times like this, it’s hard not to feel like everything is going downhill in a hurry.
But what if that weren’t such a bad thing? What if going downhill turned out to be exactly what we need to deal with ice, cold and snow? What if flying downhill in the dead of winter turned out to be an exhilarating experience that would bring a smile to your face for decades?
Sound impossible? To find out, throw another stick of wood on the fire, wrap yourself in a blanket against winter’s chill and join me for a ride up north where we will go downhill — and love every minute of it!
Our journey starts, as so many do, with family. At some point, when our cousins visited on winter holidays, our parents would reach their breaking point and order us out of the house. “Go sliding,” they’d cry, marching us to the door. After pouring ourselves into our snowmobile suits, stocking caps, knitted mittens and bunny boots, we would grab our plastic sleds and be on our way.
Just reaching the hill was a challenge. Dressed like a pack of Pillsbury doughboys, we plowed our way to the base of the hill where we paused to rest before attempting our first ascent. Looking at the hill today, it doesn’t seem to be all that high, but standing at the bottom with our sleds, the hill seemed to touch the sky — Our own Mt. Everest.
A hard climb found us at the top of our world as the farm stretched wide below us. After tightening our hats, boots and mittens, we were ready for the first run. Then, armed only with the stupid confidence of youth, we gave ourselves up to gravity’s pull and we were on our way. Everything was going downhill and we couldn’t have been happier.
The first runs were relatively slow and safe while we pounded trails through the deep snow, but as the day wore on, the trails grew longer, wider and faster, sending us hurtling down the hill at breakneck speed toward the ultimate goal: The flat meadow that lay beyond the base of the hill.
Reaching the meadow was no small task as the continued runs created dips and humps that eventually looked more like a motocross track than a sliding hill. Most runs ended with sleds being pitched to the side in snowy crashes.
Pleas for support while lying in a broken pile fell on deaf ears. “Shut up,” “Get out of the way” and “Nice going, you idiot” were the warmest phrases of comfort a crashee could expect. Eventually, he would crawl to his feet, retrieve his sled, shake the snow out his boots and mittens and trudge up the hill for another go.
In time, the meadow would be gained and conquered, inviting more creative runs down the hill.
Single riders gave way to tandem riders, which gave way to, well, more riders than was safe or wise. Group crashes gave new definitions to “snow fall” with bodies bouncing off, over and under one another eliciting groans, moans and proud cries to the top of the hill, “Didja see that?”
They did, of course, and soon plans would be underway to go as far as possible while riding backwards, sideways, spinning and, in time, surfing down the hill.
Rocketing down a hill while sitting on a plastic sled is one thing but, as we would soon discover, standing on a plastic sled is quite another. Yes, we had an inkling that this could be dangerous, but after thinking it through we decided surfing down the hill made sense. After all, no one had ever accused us of being bright.
So there we went, one after another standing on our plastic sleds, clutching the nylon rope in a hopeless attempt to maintain our balance. We didn’t get very far, of course. It didn’t take long and each surfer would lose his balance and plunge headfirst off the sled, landing a perfect face plant in the snow. Before we were done, each of us had left his or her face print stamped in the frozen contours of our sliding hill where it would remain until spring melt.
By this time, the winter sun would be sitting low in the sky and a fresh chill would nudge us home. With snow-filled boots, frozen wrists and runny noses we would follow our thinning shadows back to the house where we would ask our parents and relatives if they had been watching us through the big living room window. Having been assured they had seen every stunt, we went to hang our wet clothes to dry where they would remain until the hill called again.
So here we are, right in the middle of it all. We have icy streets, snow-covered fields and long, hard nights that stretch into dark, frozen mornings. But we need not despair. Instead, let’s throw another stick of wood on the fire, wrap ourselves in blankets against winter’s chill and travel up north to our own Mt. Everest. Let’s take one more trip down that hill with winter’s icy winds singing in our ears.
With just a little luck, it will feel like everything is going downhill in hurry — and we can love every minute of it!