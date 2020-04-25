Misery, we are told, loves company. If this is true, Misery had better pull up an extra chair because there are a lot of miserable people in the world right now.
The coronavirus alone has turned our world upside down. With the loss of jobs, income and security, is it any wonder a lot of good folks are feeling miserable? Throw in tornado season, global warming and political constipation and, well, Misery must have a full house.
Misery, of course, doesn’t stop on the world stage. Locally, we have our share of struggles too. Education’s uncertain future, a struggling farm economy and yet another April snowstorm have taken their toll, leaving many of us feeling like there is nowhere to hide. Misery, indeed, loves company. Especially mine.
Sadly, few people have been ravaged by recent events more than I. How so? Let’s start with money.
Like many of you, I have been feeling the financial pinch of a stock market gone bad. Based on my current retirement account, I will be working for another 104 years. To improve this situation, my financial advisor thought it would be wise to invest in toilet paper. Even though sales have been brisk, my stock shares — both of them — have, in the words of my esteemed advisor, Yougot Nobucks, “gone down the toilet.”
Which led to a mask problem — and nearly an attempted bank robbery.
Being a thinker, I realized there is no better time to rob a bank than when everyone is wearing a mask. I could just stroll in unnoticed, rob the place (what’s a few hundred grand to a bank anyway?) and be on my way. Which would work fine, I imagined, until I approached the counter where the teller would glare at me, point a sharp finger and inform me that a 6 foot distance was being strictly enforced. I would have to stand on the “X” behind me and wait my turn. How do you rob a bank 6 feet from the counter? I abandoned the plan but kept my new mask.
Which led to the next indignity. As I trudged through the house, new mask in place, Sweetums strolled by, looked me in the eye and said, “Well, it’s an improvement.” Clearly, my mask was a disappointment but my troubles were far from over.
My next problem came in the form of COVID-19. Not the virus, the weight gain. Forget the “freshmen 15.” This prolonged stay at home has led to the “COVID-19,” which will probably kill me sooner than the virus. Each of these 19 pounds is misplaced and heading south faster than a goose in late October. How bad is it? Last week, when I stepped on the scale, instead of recording a number, it read, “Uff-da!” This morning it read, “One at a time please!” At this rate, next week, if I’m still sitting around the house, I literally may be, sitting around the house! Which could be a problem since I am doing my teaching from inside the house.
As you likely know, we teachers are working from our computers these days, and by most accounts it’s going relatively well. The problem is, we humans aren’t the only ones dealing with a wicked virus. Many of my students are dealing with what I call “computavirus.” This virus is easy to recognize. “My computer crashed,” “The network failed,” and “I have no internet,” are common symptoms. Without early intervention, these symptoms can quickly morph into, “My computer’s stars were not aligned,” or “Gravity overwhelmed my keyboard.” Computavirus has become quite a challenge, but my problems don’t stop there.
On rare occasions, Sweetums and I get out of the house to buy groceries. Yet even at the grocery store, I run into trouble. Last trip, when I reached to get a gallon of milk, a nasty lady hissed at me like a snake. Apparently I had invaded her 6 foot personal space while she loitered, deciding on just the right gallon. Later, I was pulled over in the canned goods section and given a warning for going the wrong way down a one-way aisle. So that’s what those arrows meant! After performing a textbook Y-turn with my cart, I found Sweetums, grabbed a few more groceries and limped home, a broken man.
Of course, not everything looked bad. “At least,” we said, “we have some nice spring weather and Easter is here.” Sure, right up until Old Man Winter came roaring back to blanket us with snow. Talk about kicking a guy when he is down. Why do I suspect Old Man Winter and the coronavirus are relatives? Will this misery ever end?
In a word, yes.
Take heart, my friend, for as you read this, the snow has melted, the birds are singing and thousands of flowers are poking through the ground to remind us the warmth of summer is on the horizon. Yes, the coronavirus has given us its worst, but in answer, men, women and children across the globe have given their best. From chalk hearts on driveways to voices lifted to heaven, we have been reminded of the power of the human spirit in difficult times. Doctors and nurses showed us how true heroes act, and we all learned to appreciate so many things we took for granted just a couple of months ago.
We’re going to whip this coronavirus. I know we are. It’s just going to take a little more time and patience. But for the moment, if Misery really does love company, well, he’d better pull up extra chairs. Why do I think mine will have a tack on it?