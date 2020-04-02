The day the world ran out of toilet paper was, well, a crappy day for all of us.
OK, let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet. There are still a few rolls of toilet paper left somewhere in the world, but at the rate we are going, well, who knows?
To gain perspective on this potentially sticky situation, let’s consider the history of toilet paper.
Most historians agree the first individual to use paper to tidy up his rear gear was an emperor from China, which, all things considered, seems fitting. Later, the Romans contributed to the evolution of toilet paper by creating the “spongia,” which was little more than a sea sponge stuck on the end of a long stick.
Thankfully, in the late 15th century, paper become readily available and so it was just a matter of time before it found its way to our bottoms. This is not to say there were no other options available at that time. Far from it.
Our ancestors were armed with a variety of stimulating options to clean themselves after going to the bathroom. Grass was a fairly popular choice as were leaves. A bit of caution was likely in order here as someone mistakenly grabbing poison ivy could pay a horrible price for weeks. Fruit skins were a smoother and better smelling option, as were fresh wood shavings, although there seem to be some obvious problems with a handful of wood shavings. On the bright side, carpenters would have had it made: No need for Porta Potties for them, yet they were not the only ones to find a practical solution for a shiny hiny.
Many good, hard-working folks on the farm discovered the benefits of using corn cobs to clean themselves after the go, which, when you think about it, made a lot of sense. Not only did they give themselves a good, thorough cleaning but they were able to fertilize their fields when the job was done. Leave it to our farmers to improve efficiency and production in a single swipe!
Fortunately, an American named Joseph Gayetty demonstrated a bit of Yankee ingenuity in 1857 when he created our first “modern” toilet paper in the form of medicated sheets. Curiously, he was apparently so proud of his work that he had his name printed on every sheet which, in this author’s opinion, wasn’t the greatest idea in the world. Still, his example was not in vain. Several decades ago, Michigan football fans had rolls of toilet paper with a picture of rival Ohio State’s coach, Woody Hayes, printed on each sheet before their annual game. Sales were brisk.
Yet the evolution of toilet paper was far from complete. Forget Neil Armstrong’s “That’s one small step for a man; one giant leap for mankind” quote on the moon. The real giant leap took place back in 1928 when the Hoberg Paper Company of Green Bay, Wisconsin, created a softer tissue than ever before. In fact, it was so soft the company found it to be “charming.” Given Wisconsin’s spelling skills, it didn’t take long to forget the “g,” giving us, you guessed it, Charmin. Yes, the good folks of Green Bay ushered us into the modern era of toilet paper. How appropriate is that?
Which brings us to today’s toilet paper crisis. What in the world is going on with our “going”?
There have been a number of troubling reports concerning the hoarding of toilet paper. You’ve probably seen the footage of fights in the grocery store aisles or heard of patrons stealing toilet paper from restaurants. Seems a little over the top, don’t you think?
In case you’re wondering, I, as a veteran teacher, can assure you no one is stealing toilet paper from our public schools. Why? Nobody wants it. My epidermis is thicker than school toilet paper. It is so thin, I swear it only has one side. In a time of great uncertainty, I am certain of this: Our school supply of toilet paper is safe. To be fair, I find a silver lining when it comes to school toilet paper: I haven’t seen my picture printed on it — yet.
Maybe it’s time to look for other options. For example, some folks don’t use toilet paper at all. They spray their bums with water, which sounds like a pleasant solution although it could lead to a lot of red faces at our house when Sweetums asks, “Has anyone seen my water bottle?” Or perhaps we should consider the value of the good old days, as my mother recently reminded me, when a Sears and Roebuck catalogue could be found in the outdoor toilet, and it wasn’t for reading. This might offer a solution to all that junk mail too.
If we don’t do something, and soon, who knows what will happen? Will we find ourselves reading news stories such as, “78-year-old Elmer Smith of rural Hutchinson was taken to the hospital after opening the closet door and being struck in the head by 16 cases of toilet paper. It was a soft blow. He is expected to make a full recovery.”?
Clearly, it is our job to get this toilet paper hoarding under control. Yes, I know: “The job isn’t finished until the paper work is done.” Regardless, we must end this madness. It’s time to act quickly and wisely while there are still a few rolls left in the world. Let’s not make today, “The day the world ran out of toilet paper.“