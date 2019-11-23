“We Interrupt This Marriage for Deer Hunting Season.”
A small sign with this poetic bit of prose has long hung on a pine gun cabinet in my parents’ house up in the boondocks of northern Minnesota. Although its structure is simple and its diction is seemingly harmless, don’t be deceived, for if your family is anything like mine, the power and reach of deer hunting season still has the shameless authority to interrupt nearly anything, including a marriage.
Full disclosure: I don’t hunt deer. Which is odd considering every Leitheiser boy in history lived to hunt deer until I came along. It couldn’t have been easy for my father, who was a legendary hunter in his day, to have a kid like me. When it came to hunting, I was sort of our Hermey, the misfit elf who wanted to be a dentist in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”
“Well, son, are you ready to carry on the family of deer hunting?”
“Actually, Father, I want to be a teacher and I don’t like shooting deer.”
You could have knocked Dad over with a feather.
His breaking point came the morning he took me deep into the woods and sat me on a stump with a loaded 30.06 rifle and a ham sandwich with instructions to shoot anything that moved. To my credit, I waited nearly an hour before I ate my sandwich, walked home and went to bed. I just didn’t have the stomach to shoot a graceful animal that had caused me no harm. Heck, I still cry when I watch “Bambi.”
When it comes to deer hunting, I am a complete failure. But that doesn’t mean I don’t appreciate the efforts and traditions of those who are good at it!
The preparations for deer hunting season actually begin in the summer when family members eagerly round up any lumber they can beg, borrow or steal to improve their “stands,” which is a bit ironic since they will spend the day sitting in them. At any rate, by early fall, these hunters will have constructed some of the ugliest structures ever built that, at best, look like dilapidated guard towers while at worst, simply defy description. The only sure bet here is that building codes were not a priority.
Construction completed, the next step is “sighting in” the rifles, which usually consists of blazing away at a sheet of plywood or a stump until the shooters are sure the target is dead as a result of their marksmanship. This done, the hunters, with aching shoulders, will unwittingly bump their scopes repeatedly before moving on to the next step of preparation: proper attire.
Finding the proper clothing is always a struggle, which, when you think about it, is rather odd given that the clothing is blaze orange and designed to draw attention to itself! Yet somehow, the hunting gremlins always seem to find ways to move, hide or destroy every piece of last year’s hunting gear. At this point, the hunters look more like children playing a game of hide-and-seek than adults looking for hunting gear, although the language is usually not conducive to children’s games. Eventually, when the bloated orange gear is found — right where it was left last year — the hunters retire to bed while slices of venison dance in their heads.
The “Opener” begins at the kitchen table at 6 a.m. sharp with Mom serving up a hearty breakfast of pancakes, bacon and eggs chased by coffee as black as the cold morning sky. This is where the real fun begins as the hunters, between bites of breakfast and slurps of coffee, regale one another with stories of hunting past. Everything from falling asleep in their stands to relieving themselves in the woods is fair game, and each year the same stories get stretched a bit wider and further from the truth, but nobody really cares. The annual spinning of these tales and the boisterous laughter are threads in the binding fabric of deer hunting lore.
Eventually, the plates are clean and the laughter fades into the dark living room where it will be reclaimed in the evening. There are the grunts and groans of old bones and full bellies as the hunters pull on their gear and wish one another good luck. It’s time. The hunters leave slowly, ghost shadows etched against the early morning light. Each is hoping for a pat on the back from the hunting gods to bring a bit of luck, in the form of that 12-point buck seen roaming the countryside this summer.
Which, as every hunter knows, can be a problem since the deer seen in the summer are often nowhere to be seen in November. This disappearing act has baffled even the most experienced hunters for decades, but I think I have it figured out. The only reasonable solution here is to believe that deer have calendars with “Huntin’ Seezan” scratched on top hanging from trees near their beds.
This knowledge would account for the herds seen roaming the fields and yards every summer evening without fear. Why would they? Their calendars show them they are safe so they walk near the house, noses in the air, sticking their tongues out at us before eating our apples and pooping on our lawn.
Come November, however, I can just see Mr. Big Buck stabbing his hoof on the calendar, lecturing the foes and fawns, “It’s huntin’ season so let’s all hunker down for a couple of weeks until this thing passes. And you fawns, be sure you stop and look both ways before crossing a field! We’ll drive those hunters crazy.” And so they do.
Yes, hunting season is upon us, and with it comes the suspension of all things, great and small. If your family is anything like mine, the “We interrupt This Marriage for Deer Hunting Season” sign will hang as the family motto for another year. It may appear to be simple and harmless, but don’t be deceived.