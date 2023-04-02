My husband and I have traveled to Nashville, Tennessee for the past 13 years since my son moved down there. We were there March 27.
It was a beautiful, sunny Monday morning. My husband and I were spending quality time with our 3 1/2-year-old grandson, son and daughter-in-law at their home in Nashville. At 10:15 a.m., we heard sirens nearby, but didn’t think too much about it as they are becoming a more frequent occurrence in the city. We continued to enjoy our morning as a family.
My daughter-in-law received a text from her friend at 12:30 p.m. about the mass shooting that took place at the Presbyterian school. The school is located in the Green Hills district — an affluent, older part of the city — just 6 miles away from where we were. My husband and I were put on grandparent duty while parents sorted out the news.
Children are blessings at times like this. Once the initial shock of the news passed, a little boy expected us to play with him. We were being asked to focus on the precious life in front of us and the special time we were getting with him. We took in every moment with renewed joy and appreciation. Eventually, his parents joined us, doing the same thing.
After our grandson went to bed that evening, we adults sat around contemplating what took place that day. Why did this school shooting scenario have to take place, again? Why are we being plagued by this so often in our country? We talked about guns, but felt the shooter would have figured something out no matter what laws there were. We talked about mental health — though the person was already receiving counseling — and maltreatment of people who are different, but the transgender individual was accepted by the community, so a lot of issues weren’t providing answers. No matter, there really wasn’t any reason for anyone to take innocent lives. The shooting at the parochial school was a senseless, selfish act that gained nothing and hurt many.
As we were hopelessly trying to figure out this sad and serious problem in our country, we heard more sirens. This time we didn’t ignore them. We stopped and commented, wondering where they were off to, realizing first responders could be going to another tragedy, saving lives, we hoped getting there on time.
As my husband and I drove back to our hotel, we noticed how little traffic there was that night. A city that prides itself for entertaining tourists was almost as ghost-like as when we visited during the pandemic in March of 2020. Instead of going downtown to party, Nashville went to church to pray and then went home to ponder.
Tuesday morning, as we drove through the city to head back to Minnesota, the traffic again was light, a sign the city was still in mourning. I later text my daughter-in-law, how everyone was doing and how Nashville was doing. She said that Nashville was somber. A lot of kids were out of school with their moms that day as she also did with our grandson--keeping their kids close while they processed what had taken place the day before.
My daughter-in-law said a lot of people were trying to organize and find any answers in their grief. She felt it was better than feeling helpless.
Working together to solve a problem is always better than blaming and fighting. It would be nice if for once, people actually did that with this issue.
— Mary-Anne Olmsted-Kohls is a rural Hutchinson resident, and a freelance writer for Crow River Media publications.