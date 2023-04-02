MARY-ANNE OLMSTED KOHLS

Mary-Anne Olmsted-Kohls

My husband and I have traveled to Nashville, Tennessee for the past 13 years since my son moved down there. We were there March 27.

It was a beautiful, sunny Monday morning. My husband and I were spending quality time with our 3 1/2-year-old grandson, son and daughter-in-law at their home in Nashville. At 10:15 a.m., we heard sirens nearby, but didn't think too much about it as they are becoming a more frequent occurrence in the city. We continued to enjoy our morning as a family.

— Mary-Anne Olmsted-Kohls is a rural Hutchinson resident, and a freelance writer for Crow River Media publications.

Tags