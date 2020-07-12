Are you content? This is a good question to ask in the midst of all the unrest and fear from the pandemic and protests. But before you answer, let’s define contentment. Merriam-Webster dictionary defines being content as being satisfied or pleased with what we have.
So now that we have defined it, are you content? As you think about this question, think about all the blessings you have in your lives. All that we have in this life are blessings that God has bestowed on us to make our lives enjoyable, as He provides for our needs and supplies many of our wants as well.
Here in the United States we are incredibly blessed with so many things that God has given to us. But all too often, if we are honest, we are on the lookout for what else we can get. We are not content with what we have, we are always looking for something more: Something newer, bigger, faster, better; or at least in our minds they are.
It is easy to get caught up in seeking to get the latest thing, and then once you have it, being bored with it and moving on to obtain something even “better.” Worse yet, we look around and see family or friends or strangers who have something we don’t have, and we get jealous and seek to acquire our own, or denigrate what they have so that we don’t feel so bad about not having the item that they have. This is a problem.
St. Paul writes to Timothy, “Now there is great gain in godliness with contentment, for we brought nothing into the world, and we cannot take anything out of the world.” In the midst of troubling times, let us remember these wise words of St. Paul. All the stuff we have in this life does nothing for us once we die. The only thing that goes with us is our faith in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, which He gives us in baptism, Lord’s Supper and the scriptures. That faith gives us entrance into heaven, which our earthly items do not.
So take time today and every day to give thanks to God for all the blessings He has bestowed on you, especially your faith; for God has given them all to you, for your eternal salvation, for your daily care, for your enjoyment, and because He loves you.