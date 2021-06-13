Growing up, I always found ways to help others. I always went out of my way to make sure things got done wherever I was.
I remember one time waiting at the craft store where my wife worked for her to get done with her shift. I walked into the store and started reorganizing the shelves by bringing the product to the front of the displays. I did it partially because it being messy looking was bothering me, but also because I wanted to be of help to someone.
This last year has been a tough one for many people. It has been especially tough to those who work in retail and hospitality. Many people take the idea of the customer is always right to the extreme. They end up yelling at the employee, demanding they do something miraculously. They are what social media would call “Karens!”
In Mark 10:45 it says, “For even the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve others and to give his life as a ransom for many.” This is not telling us to give up our lives, but we should follow Christ’s example in not coming to be served but to serve others.
Each of us have gifts and talents God has given to us. In 1 Peter 4:10 it says, “God has given each of you a gift from his great variety of spiritual gifts. Use them well to serve one another.”
God does not just give us these abilities for our own selfish gain. He gives them to us to edify the body of believers and to reach the lost. We should be the ones leading the charge in lending a helping hand.
The early church, in Acts 6, agreed upon seven men to serve the church. Their job was to take care of the widows and those who were in need. They would look after them. Where is the church today? Why is the church not serving in this capacity anymore?
Let’s use Galatians 6:10 as our motto: “Therefore, whenever we have the opportunity, we should do good to everyone, especially to those in the family of faith.”
Let us flip the script. Let us look for any and every opportunity to do good. To pay it forward. To help that elderly couple. To mow that neighbor’s lawn. Whatever it may look like. Let us be the hands and feet of Jesus once more.