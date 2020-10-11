Change! We all feel it! We all are experiencing it!
The last six months has brought a lot of change. With the coronavirus pandemic, tens of millions of people are working from home now. A recent survey said that 42 percent of people working from home want to continue working from home. Another change is the way we see our doctors. Many have virtual visits with their doctors, and many seem to like telemedicine.
And the way people shop for groceries has changed. Online purchases and home delivery have surged amidst the lockdowns. And then there has been Zoom meetings, virtual visits with loved ones and social meetings online. And face masks, social distancing and washing our hands tell us how much change has taken place in our lives. It seems pretty exhausting after awhile!
Change! Some people have experienced spiritual change. You may have made the decision to follow Jesus as Savior, Lord and Master. You made this decision at a church, or you made this decision in a Bible study or a small group.
You made this decision with someone you know personally or maybe all by yourself. You decided with a heart of repentance, “I no longer want to rule my life. I want Jesus to be the Lord and Master and ruler of my life.” And when that decision was made there was a change; a definite break from your old self, and you embraced Jesus. And now that the Holy Spirit lives inside of you, you are becoming new.
Change! The Apostle Paul talked about it in Colossians 3:5, 8-10 and 12. “Therefore, consider the members of your earthly body as dead to immorality, impurity, passion, evil desire, and greed, which amount to idolatry. … But now you also, put them all aside: anger, wrath, malice, slander, and abusive speech from your mouth. Do not lie to one another, since you laid aside the old self with its evil practices, and have put on the new self, who is being renewed to a true knowledge according to the image of the One who created him. … And so, as those who have been chosen of God, holy and beloved, put on a heart of compassion, kindness, humility gentleness and patience.”
Did you see it? If you are a follower of Jesus, we are to put off certain things and put on what is new.
The Good News of the Gospel is that Jesus died for our sin in order to forgive us and make us right with God. When that happens, then a change begins to take place. We put on love when it comes to other people. We work toward compassion and peace with others. We allow the word of God to go to the core of our life. That is wonderful change, that is godly change, that is the kind of change Jesus alone can make in our lives. This is change that is true and deep.