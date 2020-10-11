Hutchinson, MN (55350)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.