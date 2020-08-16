The world today is beset with fear, suspicion and violence. There is a Prince of Peace and there is a father of fear. To be led by the Prince of Peace is to follow in the line of saints who put their hope in and laid their burdens at the foot of the cross, and with robust faith faced trials of all kinds, fortified with the knowledge of the love and goodness of the Lord. To be led by the father of fear is to be invested in a form of righteousness that does not come from submission to a good God, but a form of rightness based on other strongly held beliefs, a human-made or self-taught reasoning that also becomes the links in a chain of life decisions.
One pays a very high price to follow both leaders. To follow the Prince of Peace will cost you every bit of yourself to be submitted and renewed in His image. To follow the father of fear will cost you joy, rob your peace and, though the first links in the life decisions may be set with the best intentions, what is not submitted to the Prince of Peace leads to entanglement and enslavement over a matter of time. As the chain is self-made, the longer it gets the more it wraps around the one who makes it.
What is gained by following these leaders? In following the Prince of Peace you will gain freedom as the truth sets you free, power as the Holy Spirit fills you, righteousness that you have not earned or deserved but that comes from God’s Son Himself, and eternal life beyond the hardship of this world. In following the father of fear you will gain more fear, a righteousness that comes from yourself and is insufficient to save you, but further entangles, and an eternity without the presence of peace, for these two masters are so contrary to one another that there can be no overlap. Peace casts out fear and fear must be submitted to the Prince of Peace.
How is it that men and women before us who have gone through great trials were able to raise their hearts to Jesus in song and stand unwavering on that platform of praise to Him? Fanny Crosby, the blind woman who ministered in the Manhattan slums, wrote in 1873 the famous hymn “Blessed Assurance.” Horatio G. Spafford, after losing his business in the great Chicago fire, his young son to scarlet fever and his three daughters to shipwreck, wrote also in 1873 the famous hymn “It is Well with my Soul” that has been translated and sung around the world.
What is the key to having that “blessed assurance” and for it to be “well with my soul?” The presence of the Master, following the Prince of Peace, committing to His word and work in our lives. “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’” (Jeremiah 29:11)
God bless you!