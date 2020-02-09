If there’s one thing that you must learn to master in life in order to have a heart that’s free, it’s forgiveness. The simple fact that you are alive and breathing means that you are not immune from being offended. The Bible says in Matthew 18:7, “Woe to the world because of offenses! For offenses must come, but woe to that man by whom the offense comes!”
We live in a world that has a very hard time hearing the truth, because we have backed off from speaking the truth when it needs to be said. Why? Because we don’t want to offend anyone. Look at what they said of Jesus in Luke 20:21, “Teacher, we know that you speak and teach what is right and are not influenced by what others think. You teach the way of God truthfully.”
If we want to be true followers of Jesus, we must not compromise His message with our fluffy words of man’s opinions.
Some people will say, “Pastor, we just need to speak love to everyone,” and while I believe strongly in the love of God, speaking love to someone actually means you will tell them the truth. Now let’s read Ephesians 4:15, “Rather, let our lives lovingly express truth in all things, enfolded in love, let us grow up in every way and in all things into Him Who is the Head, Christ the Messiah, the Anointed One.”
We are seeing too many negative results in our society because we have compromised our words with half-truths and lies from the enemy of our soul.
Jesus said in John 8:32, 34-36, “For if you embrace the truth, it will release true freedom into your lives. ... I speak eternal truth. When you sin you are not free. You’ve become a slave in bondage to your sin. And slaves have no permanent standing in a family, like a son does, for a son is a part of the family forever. So if the Son sets you free from sin, then become a true son and be unquestionably free!”
Mark 11:25 says, “And whenever you stand praying, if you find that you carry something in your heart against another person, release him and forgive him so that your Father in heaven will also release you and forgive you of your faults.”
It’s time to embrace the truth of God’s word and forgive those who have offended you. Your freedom and peace will come through your obedience to forgive.
If you humble yourself and ask God for the grace to forgive that person, he will empower you to do so. My friend, today is your day of release from the pain of that unforgiveness. Trust the Lord and ask Him to forgive you. It will begin a great healing in your life. Remember, Jesus loves you and has an amazing plan for your life. God bless you!