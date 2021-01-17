I heard someone say this week, “The worst is behind us. The best is yet to come.” Those words are so encouraging!
And yet, a challenging winter lies ahead. We face the challenges of sickness, grieving losses of many kinds, the fear of having no control over what’s happening, vocational disruption and the lack of financial peace, mental and emotional and spiritual and relational health challenges, too.
With such a challenging winter ahead, we need to encourage one another. While we may have once viewed encouragement as a trivial thing, it is, in these times, clear that it is crucial.
But how do we encourage one another? While the Bible has much more to say, consider these two biblical ways to encourage others. First, pray for one another. More than ever, we need to pray for one another. Even the apostle Paul asked for prayer: “Strive together with me in your prayers to God on my behalf” (Romans 15:30). He asked them to pray for safety and for provision, reminding them that God is a “God of peace” and he is with us. We pray for one another in order to encourage one another.
Second, we can encourage one another with the encouragement that God gives to us. The God of all comfort is the one who “comforts (encourages) us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort (encourage) those in any trouble with the comfort (encouragement) we ourselves receive from God” (2 Corinthians 1:4). When we share how God is at work in our lives, it encourages others. Simple acts of giving to others brings God’s encouragement. When we “bear one another’s burdens,” we walk with one another through sickness and grief and the challenges of a fast-changing world. We become the hands and feet of Jesus to one another.
When we encourage someone, they sense God’s love in your words and actions. They experience comfort and healing. When you were encouraged, there was gladness in your soul and you wanted more and were ready to share what God is doing. Your soul was revived by the God who encourages us through one another.
The worst is behind us. The best is yet to come. And, more than ever, we need to encourage one another.