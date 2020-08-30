Joy and happiness are often used as synonyms, but for Christians, they are distinctly different.
Happiness is a feeling or emotion, often resulting from a momentary influence. The cause is related to worldly things such as accomplishing a task, a promotion, getting a good grade, catching that big fish and so on. Happiness is something good and important for our lives, but it is short lived and often can distract us from faith in our Savior, Jesus Christ. Because happiness is temporary and not permanent, it is not a foundation on which we can build a sustaining and everlasting life.
Joy, however, is a gift from God. We cannot create it; it is divine, everlasting, and comes from the Holy Spirit. Jesus prayed in John 17:13, “But now I am coming to you, and these things I speak in the world, that they may have my joy fulfilled in themselves.” This joy that Jesus brings is a foundation on which we can live and sustain our lives. It is much deeper, everlasting, and more powerful than any form of happiness.
God wants us to be happy, but gives us joy so we might be confident about our future with Him. This ultimately makes the earthly good better and the earthly bad less bad. It gives the strength to make it through life in this sinful world. It is why we can have joy within us even in the midst of facing trials and temptations.
James 1:2-3 says, “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance.” This perseverance allows us to grow in our relationship with God, and thus strengthens our faith. We are then, by the power of the Holy Spirit, able to make it through every “next” challenge this world gives us.
Joy is part of God’s great plan for us and comes directly from God through Jesus. The Word made flesh dwells within us through the Holy Spirit, and we are able to endure happiness-robbing situations, while our joy in Christ Jesus sustains our hope.
St. Paul wrote in Romans 15:13, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” Hope in our salvation and in God’s promise is what sustains us until we receive what matters most; not earthly happiness that is here and then gone, but the joy of eternal life in the presence of our Lord, Jesus Christ.
This is the meaning of joy; the strength, hope, love and salvation which are all ours by God’s grace. Moments of happiness are a delight, but the always-present joy that is ours in Christ provides a lasting foundation for life now, and life forever!