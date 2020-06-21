June 17: a date that rings with the sound of swimming, picnics, baseball games, bike riding and Water Carnival. Until now.
The plans of so many have unraveled, from parents wanting to watch their children in their first season of T-ball or soccer, to all of Hutchinson enjoying the yearly celebration. There are many who feel that the year 2020 is like none other, myself included. But, in truth, plans have been unraveling since humans first began planning.
In Matthew 14, the disciples had a plan to share a meal between them of five loaves and two fish. That plan quickly unraveled when Jesus decided to feed a great multitude. Then the disciples followed Jesus’ plan to get on a boat and travel across to Gennesaret — the land of the gentiles — while he remained to pray.
On their way they came upon a storm. You see, storms at sea brought great fear into their hearts. There were stories of the sea, the place they called “the abyss.” It was a place of chaos and hell, where beasts would battle and cause these great storms. Into the mix of all of this fear and fables, they see a figure walking in the midst of the storm on the water. Their fear intensifies. And then Jesus calls to them — “It is I, do not be afraid.”
Peter, the eldest disciple, the one whose role it was to set the example for the rest, cries back, “Lord, if it is you, command me to come to you on the water.”
Think of that. Peter, who only moments before was terrified of the deep now trusts enough in Jesus’ mere presence that he cries out to do what Jesus does. You see, that’s because that’s what disciples do. They follow in the footsteps of their rabbi. If their rabbi is hungry, they eat. If their rabbi wishes to feed thousands, they share their food. If their rabbi walks on water, well, so do they.
Peter planned to follow his rabbi — Jesus — wherever that may lead. He followed Jesus right out of the boat, into the abyss that he so greatly feared. He walked on the water because Jesus called him to do so.
His plans, however, unraveled. He sank into the water. Now, too often we have blamed Peter. But you see, it wasn’t a man of doubt that sunk, it was a man. A human with frailties, like all of us. Which one of us hasn’t stopped following our Rabbi when the circumstances of life seem to become so overwhelming that we might drown?
No, I believe when Jesus tells Peter that he has little faith, it wasn’t a scolding, but rather intended as a reminder. When you doubt, when your plans unravel, remember dear child of God, that Jesus stands right next to you ready to pull you on your path.
Our unraveled plans just might become an opportunity to see that God is doing a new thing.