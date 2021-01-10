“Oh, shepherds, why this jubilee?”
These were the words we heard and sang ourselves during this Christmas season, depicting the shepherds on those ancient fields. They were visited by heavenly hosts that special night singing that “today” unto all men was born in the city of David “a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.”
Why shepherds? I wondered many times. They went and found the child like the angels told them, but they did not bear any gifts like the wise men from the east. They came to witness only. And rightly so, because it was declared to them so they may herald the good news to everyone they talked to. Nothing is special in the natural sense that night, neither in that little infant, nor in his parents. Nothing special in that humble stable, nor anything special in the hands of these shepherds. Just a promise and a hope declared by heaven itself.
The most amazing event recorded in the history of mankind, placed in the humblest conditions. And yet none of that diminished its significance. Two thousand years later, millions of people around the globe sing to the tunes of those Christmas songs, many out of tradition, but many others because of the same joy and hope that never disappointed or was put to shame.
Looking back, this Christmas season sure was something very special. Because, in the midst of this global pandemic that has influenced the behavior and everyday life of billions of people, that joy and hope we have in Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, resounds all the louder.
Not only is he our Savior by lyrics in a song, or pictured as that baby in the manger, he is “Our very present help in times of need” (Psalm 46:1). A friend we can talk to, can confide in. A Lord we can admit our wrongs to and receive freedom from our burdens of sins. A calm voice in the midst of despair, a comforter in sadness, a healer and restorer of our past.
Two centuries ago, shepherds went to look for the child that would become the Chief Shepherd himself who said: “I am the good shepherd,” the one who “lays down his life for the sheep” (John 10:11-12). The Chief Shepherd that will at his appearance give “the crown of glory that will never fade away” (1 Peter 5:4). This is our hope, and our salvation, and our very present help in times of need.
No matter what the year 2020 had in store for us, the Shepherd who tends his flock so faithfully even to the cost of his own life, that same Shepherd brought us faithfully through. He is and remains “the same, yesterday, today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8). And as he got us through this challenging year, he will be with us in the next.
Let’s look at the humble scene of Christmas, and gain courage and confidence from it for our next year. Not because of the natural things, but because of the eternal.