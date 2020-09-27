Do you realize that right now you are being watched? It seems wherever we go these days we are being watched. Cameras allow people to see packages being stolen from their front door, eagles being born high above in some tree, fish swimming below, or a white-tailed buck shedding the velvet from his antlers in some woods at night. Indeed, cameras are often recording our actions when we visit a jeweler, pump our gas, buy our food or drive down the road.
A few years ago I had a family emergency in Tennessee. I was in a hurry to get to the hospital where my younger brother was having surgery on a malignant brain tumor. I made it in time — and the surgery was successful.
However, a couple of weeks later I received a letter from a police department in Iowa. In the letter was a picture of my car, and another nice picture of my license plate. There was also a speeding ticket for $75. I have to admit, for the next couple of weeks whenever I got the mail I wondered if there might be another surprise from some other police department. The only good thing about it was that the car is registered in my wife’s name, so she is the one who got the ticket!
Yes, we are being watched when we don’t realize it. The book of Proverbs tells us, “The eyes of the Lord are everywhere, keeping watch on the wicked and the good” (Proverbs 15:3).
Recently one of our English pointers was going to have puppies, so we installed a $30 camera above the whelping pen. This allowed me to watch and see what was happening — even from the church office some 8 miles away. I am now using the same camera to check on her and the puppies. I can tell when they are nursing, sleeping or playing. Although they do not realize it, I watch them with concern, but also with great joy.
The fact is God was watching you even before you were born. Indeed, 3,000 years ago David recognized that God had not only observed his life prior to birth, but God also saw his entire life before he began living it! He said, “You saw me before I was born. Every day of my life was recorded in your book. Every moment was laid out before a single day had passed” (Psalms 139:16).
What a comfort to know that a loving God is watching you. The Bible tells us in Psalms 34:12, “The eyes of the Lord watch over those who do right; his ears are open to their cries for help.”
More than a hundred years ago, a lady named Civilla D. Martin wrote a hymn titled “His Eye Is on the Sparrow.” Part of this well-known hymn states, “his eye is on the sparrow, and I know he watches me.”
He is watching you, friend.