I have to admit, as I was preparing for this sermonette I was experiencing a severe case of writer’s block. It is difficult in the climate we find ourselves to see what God has in store.
If you are like me, our lives have completely turned upside down. As I think back to the end of February, my boys were just finishing their hockey season and preparing to enter our spring sports/activities. We were eagerly awaiting field trips and musicals. Yet as we finished our spring break, the world looked much different than it had only a week prior. Our world now was one where our kitchen table was a school, our laundry room was an office, our social endeavors were sparse. We worshiped through a screen instead of onsite with our church family.
It is hard looking back that far, thinking of all that has happened. It is hard when you consider the events of the past few weeks — from the introduction of the murder hornets to the horrific death of George Floyd. All these events plus the many minor ones that each of our families go through can cause us to pause and wonder what God is up to.
This brings me to the reason for the writer’s block. It would seem that we have all the right words and the complete trust in the Lord when things are going well. How many of us can actually say that we feel God’s presence in times of strife? How many of us can say that when we are clinging to the Lord and His hope when the world seems to be crumbling around us?
As we look through the scriptures, primarily in the book of Psalms, we see King David — the prominent author of the Psalms — pleading with God. He is crying out to the Lord for deliverance and assistance. In most of his Psalms, as he cries out to God, he wraps it up with a sense of hope; with an understanding that we humans don’t have all the answers, we cannot see the whole picture.
I feel like David in these times. I feel like we are pleading with God our case, for deliverance and for assistance, but how many of us follow in David’s footsteps and bring it back to faith, trust and hope that the God of the universe can see beyond what we see? How many of us rely fully on the one who holds our very lives in His hands? In Isaiah 60, the very last sentence says, “At the right time, I, the Lord, will make it happen.”
The Lord’s timetable is not my timetable, as much as I want it to be. The Lord is never late in His deliverance. As you wrestle with all the things going on in the world around us, I pray that you find the hope that comes for the One who created all. I pray that you trust in Him, for He will never leave you nor forsake you.
Amen.