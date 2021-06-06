I have never forgotten the advice that the principal of the high school gave to the freshmen students as they were embarking on their high school experience. He reminded them that one day many of them would want to attend college and would be applying for scholarships and grants. He informed them that considerations for approving this financial support would not be determined solely on the academic standing of their senior year, but that it would be based on their academic performance and their character throughout their entire high school experience.
Though graduation seemed far away, how they applied themselves as early as the ninth grade would be extremely important for favorable results later.
It says in Hebrews 11:6, “And without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to him must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who earnestly seek him.”
God is watching how we live our lives.
As the freshmen students needed to understand that their performance was being observed to determine their financial aid, we too must realize that how we live each day throughout the span of our lifetime will determine what we receive from God.
In Revelation 22:12 Jesus says, “Look, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to each person according to what they have done.”
Notice that part of what is involved with Jesus’ second coming is the giving of rewards, which will be based on how we have lived our lives.
The Apostle Paul wrote in 2 Corinthians 5:10, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ, so that each of us may receive what is due us for the things done while in the body, whether good or bad.”
Every day matters. The Apostle Peter admonishes all of us to consider the following in 1 Peter 4:2, “do not live the rest of their earthly lives for evil human desires, but rather for the will of God.”
It is God’s earnest desire to reward us, but what the reward will be like is based on how we live our lives each day, earnestly seeking him.