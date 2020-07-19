At my house, we have a young daughter, and she is enamored with all things Disney. This past year, a new movie came out that got her very excited. Perhaps you’ve seen it: “Frozen 2.”
After seeing the movie, my daughter received a singing doll modeled after the character Anna. She sings a line from the movie that has really resonated with me while studying Luke 9 the past few weeks. Here’s what she says: “Just do the next right thing. Take a step, and then again. It is all I can do to do the next right thing.”
Over the past few months, I feel like I can resonate with this song more often than not. In some ways, this season has been very overwhelming, between the coronavirus pandemic, riots and protests across our country, and seemingly everything becoming a political issue. It feels like the weight of the world rests on every decision and action that is taken.
Well, our church has been studying the book of Luke, and I realized something in chapter 9 that I found very comforting. In the story, Jesus and his disciples are teaching and healing people in the area near a town called Bethsaida. It’s getting late, and the disciples come to Jesus to tell him to send the crowd away to find food and lodging. There are more than 5,000 people present. But Jesus has a different idea. He turns to the disciples and says, “You give them something to eat.”
At that moment, the disciples must have felt dumbfounded and overwhelmed. There were more than 5,000 people there, and they had only two fish and five loaves of bread. How on earth could they give these people something to eat?
Here’s where the realization comes in. Jesus knows the limitations of his disciples, and he gives them instructions they are able to follow. First, he tells them to sit the people down in groups of 50. Then, he tells them to distribute the food that he prepares. Finally, he asks the disciples to collect any food that is left over.
This is one of the great miracles of the biblical text. It’s the only one of Jesus’ miracles that appears in every gospel account: Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. And it’s primary focus is on the fact that Jesus can provide for all people, even when the circumstances seem overwhelming.
But it’s also interesting to notice the way that Jesus interacts with his disciples. He involves them in this story. He allows them to be a part of this wonderful miracle, even if they are doing things that seem relatively ordinary. Seat people. Distribute food. Collect leftovers. Almost all of us can do these sorts of things, and I find that comforting.
When the circumstances of the world seem overwhelming and difficult to bear, we can trust in our savior who provides for us and cares for us. He can take care of the supernatural, while we do our part in turning to him and asking him how to do the “next right thing.” When we trust and obey Christ, there’s no telling what he can do through his people!