Some questions make me stop and really think. This question did that: Is it possible that the stress you feel is because you have yet to learn from Jesus what it means to be gentle?
These are stressful times. And a good deal of that stress has to do with how we treat people. Jesus wants to give you rest, not stress.
Jesus said: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls” (Matthew 11:28-29).
Why are we so weary and burdened? It happens when we immerse ourselves so much in controversies and crises that we miss God’s gracious, compassionate presence. But Jesus promises the gift of rest. So, how does he give rest?
“Take my yoke upon you and learn from me.” What does the Lord want us to learn? “I am gentle and humble in heart.” Here’s the point: The more of the gentleness of Jesus that we share with others, the more we find rest for our souls.
By nature, we are not gentle. We are selfish, rude, angry, bitter, discontent, covetous and vengeful. All of that creates stress, not rest. But, even in a pandemic, Jesus can give rest for your soul.
Here’s great advice as we ramp up to the November election: “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger” (Proverbs 15:1).
There’s no lack of harsh words: angry, cursing, demeaning, abusive words. But a gentle answer can deescalate conflict. With gentleness we show respect and we make peace.
Back to our question: Is it possible that the stress you feel is because you have yet to learn from Jesus what it means to be gentle? Whether it’s treating your kids and spouse and in-laws gently, or gentle and honest speech at work, it brings rest for your soul, and brings God’s peace into this crazy, stress-filled world of ours.
The gentleness of Jesus is not something that we manufacture by our own ambition. We rely on God’s Spirit working in us. “The fruit of the Holy Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.” Won’t you join me and ask Jesus for more gentleness? Enjoy the rest!