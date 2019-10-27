As I watch the leaves fall outside my living room window, I am reminded just how transient this life is. What not long ago were lush, green leaves, now turn beautiful shades of red and gold, finally falling to the ground where my children pile them up to play while I rake, mulch and sweat to clear them from my lawn. The seasons are an impressive reminder of the adage, “The only constant is change.”
Some people like change, I do not particularly always care for it. It usually means extra work. Winter is coming and I realize the tires on my wife’s minivan are worn out. Time seems to necessitate change, whether I want it or not. Newton’s third law of motion expresses that “an object either remains at rest or continues to move at a constant velocity, unless acted upon by a force.” The force, no matter what it is, means change for the object. What force are you encountering in your life today?
There is nothing that is not impacted by time and pressure. I forget from time to time, as an adult, that I am still changing, but I see it very clearly as I watch my children grow. Looking back at photos of our littlest as she celebrates her second birthday, I am amazed at just how much she has changed, but it has come bit by bit, every day. We are constantly being changed, persistently moving in a direction, subject to the ebb and flow of the seasons of life. I cannot control the changes, but I trust. But what to trust in?
The leaves fall now, but I know that when I look outside from this spot again in a few months, spring will bring new buds. I know this through experience. Change can mean deterioration. But change also means opportunity. Each change leads to an opportunity to walk with Jesus in different territory, some welcome, others deeply troubling. This long walk through life’s hills and valleys deepens our profound relationship with Him. Not only have I been with Him on the mountain top, but He has seen me through the valley of the shadow.
Change is movement, motion, waves, but in the shifting, the steadfastness of one singular Rock is remarkably noticed. Though the adage claims “the only constant is change,” there is one fixed point, the Rock on which we stand, Jesus Christ.
A foundational theme in the Bible is that God does not change. “I the Lord do not change” (Malachi 3:6). He “does not change like shifting shadows” (James 1:17). “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).
To not know this Rock is to be baffled by Him; to know Him is to trust Him. The psalmist writes: “He who dwells in the shelter of the Most High, will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress, my God in whom I trust’” (Psalm 91).
Would you know and trust the One who does not change?