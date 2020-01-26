There is a story in the fifth chapter of Mark about Jesus crossing the sea of Galilee and healing a man possessed by demons. It’s a tricky topic for 2020. We find it hard to think about “demon possession.” I’m sure that in the first century, what was called “demon possession” was in fact an unknown medical condition. Perhaps a seizure disorder or a mental health condition.
Or perhaps the story is exactly as it is written — a man taken over by a power that wants only his death and destruction. One who has been left naked, wandering around among the dead without a shred of an identity.
I mean, when Jesus asks this man, “What is your name?” he doesn’t answer. The answer comes from the power that has taken control of his life. In other words, this man had no identity — no name — except this force within that had fairly successfully defined him as being inhuman and not fit to live with or be loved by the community.
Until, that is, Jesus came along.
I think, at the heart of the matter, we are not all that different from this man. Except for our attire, I would say that we, too, are held captive by forces that would seek to define us.
We live in a world where we are defined by the clothes we wear, the cars we drive, the neighborhoods we live in, even the places we relax.
Whether it’s an airbrushed model selling skinny jeans, a wealthy movie star driving a fancy car or a fictional family on a fabulous vacation, there is a message that is being sold to each and every one of us. No matter how hard we try to break free from these attempts to define ourselves, the images and the messages are all around us.
We are not “enough” — not smart enough, tall enough, thin enough, rich enough, athletic enough, just not enough. And when it is all said and done, we are left feeling, at our core, insufficient. We can't ever measure up. That is until Jesus comes along.
I find it interesting that Jesus’ only act after crossing the sea of Galilee to be in gentile (not Israel) territory was to heal this one man. And maybe that was the whole point.
Jesus will go any distance, cross any chasm, pay any price to set free those whose identities have been taken away by powers beyond their control.
Which is what Jesus has done for you!
On the cross, Jesus paid the ultimate price for your identity, which is a child of God eternally loved by God. You, dear child of God, are defined by the One in whose image you are created. Hold on to that the next time the forces of this world would seek to define you!