Jesus says in Matthew 5:14, “You are the light of the world.”
We are light in the world to show forth truth. And this is where it can get dicey. We live in an age when people will claim that there is no one absolute truth. They will say that whatever works for someone is fine if it doesn’t impinge on someone else. And in so doing, the idea of one universal truth has, in some sense, been brought down.
But we as Christians are called to be light in the world. This light, though, is very specific and very absolute, for the Light we must shine in the world is Jesus and only Jesus.
We are not called as Christians to be blown about by the winds of change. We are not called to be like a flag on a flagpole that blows whichever way the wind blows on a given day, blowing to the east on Monday and then to the west on Tuesday. We do not change our message with the times, for our message is timeless.
Our message is the cross of Jesus.
Jesus came into this world not to open doors and say sin doesn’t matter. He came into this world to die because sin must be dealt with. If sin doesn’t matter — if everyone’s opinion is just fine, if it doesn’t hurt anyone else, if there is no absolute truth — then why did Jesus come into this world? Why did He suffer on the cross? Why did he die, and why did he rise from the dead?
But you see, sin must be dealt with. It can’t just be winked at and made to not really be sin. And that is the light we bring into the world. Jesus died for that sin. He came to take care of the burden that people carry around whether they admit it or not. He came to save them, and we are called to show them their Savior.
And so we shine the light of Jesus into the world. We tell people that Jesus died for their sins and rose from the grave to give them salvation. We give to them the one solution that is truly necessary, the one thing we human beings need. We give them Jesus, the Savior of the world, the one who forgives our sins. We give them Jesus, God Almighty, who humbled Himself so that we could be saved and enter heaven.