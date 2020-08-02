“Be still, my soul: for God is on your side;
Bear patiently the cross of grief or pain;
Leave to your God to order and provide;
In every change God faithful will remain.
Be still, my soul: your best eternal friend
Through thorny ways leads to a joyful end.”
Those words, written by Katarina von Schlegel, have offered great comfort to countless individuals and communities for almost 270 years. They remind us that whatever we’re going through, humans have made it through something similar before, because there is something greater than we moving this universe forward.
Those of us who live in the English speaking Christian tradition name that something God. Others might say Great Spirit or Allah or Universal Energy. The point is not the name, but rather the understanding that humanity doesn’t have the final answer on what happens on this earth. We don’t know it all. Nor do we control everything that happens in our lives. As much as we’d like it to be so, we are not masters of our universe.
These words have been running through my mind of late for another reason; the ever increasing tension and anger and violence rising in our communities. Now don’t get me wrong. There are plenty of reasons to be angry. There are economic and judicial systems that have been designed to favor some people over others; keeping people in poverty, or disproportionately imposing violence and death upon persons of color. But when violence erupts over whether a person has fabric covering their face or not, there is something wrong at the level of our soul.
Too many have come to believe that “God is on your side” is a statement of preference rather than being about God’s solidarity with us in struggle. There is a sense of rightness that has moved to the realm of self-righteousness. There is a sense of self-preservation that has moved to the realm of selfishness, and let me say this very clearly: Selfishness and self-righteousness are not Christian values. Believing your group alone has all the answers is not what Jesus taught. That is the attitude of those against whom Jesus argued, and who eventually helped put Jesus to death for challenging their religious authority.
“I can’t breathe!” were some of George Floyd’s final words. Not being able to breathe is also a symptom of COVID-19.
With tensions rising, I’m suggesting that each one of us stops to take a breath; that we find quiet time for meditation or prayer and give thanks for every deep breath we are able to take. In stepping away for a moment, in connecting with something beyond ourselves, may we once again find a sense of unity with our neighbor. May we begin to see allies rather than enemies on this journey of life. May we approach every person with curiosity, generosity and respect. May we relinquish our need to control, and together find a better way forward for all.