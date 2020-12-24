The people who walked in darkness
have seen a great light;
those who lived in a land of deep darkness —
on them light has shined.
You have multiplied the nation,
you have increased its joy; …
For a child has been born for us,
a son given to us;
authority rests upon his shoulders;
and he is named
Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God,
Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.
(Isaiah 9:2-3, 6)
Though scholars disagree about whether Isaiah was actually speaking of Jesus when he spoke of a child to be born, one thing is certain. There was something in the way that Jesus lived in and moved through this world that called to mind these prophetic words.
Because of who Jesus was, they would come to call him “Emanuel,” meaning “God with us.” They recognized in him all the traits put forth by Isaiah; Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. For this reason, Thursday night Christians around the world will celebrate the birth of Jesus, and many will once again recite Isaiah’s prophecy.
This year I’m especially drawn to the title, Prince of Peace. It seems all around the world rage is in fashion. Shout first, listen only if someone says something we agree with. Make demands. Insult your neighbor. Accuse politicians. Storm the Capitol.
And the Prince of Peace weeps.
So here’s my prayer to the Prince of Peace this Christmas: I pray for a softening of hearts and an opening of minds. I pray for a willingness to acknowledge just how much we all have in common, and I pray for the curiosity to explore how our differences could make us stronger. I pray for the courage to listen deeply with the intention of truly understanding my neighbor’s pain, even if it leads to my own pain or frustration. I pray for a spirit of celebration rather than jealousy when a neighbor has had good fortune. Finally, because I know there is no perfect world nor perfect society nor perfect person, I pray for the strength to do all this hard work together.
Whatever your faith tradition, I pray for you the peace and joy found in the best of our holidays, the love of family and friends, and the hope that the year to come brings us all to a better, more peaceful place.