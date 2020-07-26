In this you rejoice, though now for a little while, if necessary, you have been grieved by various trials, so that the tested genuineness of your faith — more precious than gold that perishes though it is tested by fire — may be found to result in praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ. 1 Peter
In this you rejoice. The question to ask is what is the “This”? The answer comes in the previous verse.
According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled and unfading, kept in heaven for you, who by God’s power are being guarded through faith for a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.
It seems as if we have been living in the midst of this COVID shut down forever. It goes on an on. It has been hard on the church and its gathering. It has been hard on families unable to be with loved ones in the hospital, nursing homes and so on. It has been hard on the kids who have not been able to be in school with their friends. It has been hard on our shut-ins who suffer from loneliness. To look at life from the perspective of what we are living through today can at times seem unbearable. What does the future hold? When will this end?
The Christians to whom Peter writes needed to get their eyes on something other than the now, the suffering for the faith, and the hardness of life in this broken world of sin. We do too! Peter points them and us to a couple of certain and sure things:
1: In baptism God had given them new birth into the family of God, an eternal family, with a future life and inheritance. This is waiting in heaven for those in Christ or will be revealed in the end when Christ returns in glory. A living Hope, a done deal — guarded by God.
2: We may rejoice even in hard times because God uses suffering to purify and temper our faith, driving our attention away from ourselves to the future we have in Jesus Christ.
St Peter encourages us to have a larger perspective. St. Paul urges the same saying the suffering of this life is not worthy to be compared to the glory to be revealed to those who are in Christ Jesus. You and I need the Word of God — the Bible — to speak to us eternal truths that shape our today! Christ leads through the cross to the glory of the resurrection. In the words of Paul Gerhardt: Now in Christ, death cannot slay me, Though it might day and night, trouble and dismay me. Christ has made my death a portal from the strife of this life to His Joy immortal!
In this we rejoice.